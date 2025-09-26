Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,323 in the last 365 days.

Nightly lane closures on I-94/Red River Bridge begin Sept. 29

FARGO, N.D. — Structure repair to the Interstate 94/Red River Bridge is wrapping up. Nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will take place over the next two weeks to complete the next phase of the project.

Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane for up to two nights starting Sept. 29. Crews will move to the eastbound side immediately following, again requiring single-lane traffic for up to two nights. Lanes will reopen each morning at 5 a.m.  

Guardrail repair on the Eighth Street westbound entrance ramp will also be taking place during this time, with traffic reduced to one lane.

Westbound traffic will again be reduced to one lane for up to two nights the week of Oct. 6, to finish concrete paving near the ramp.

Schedules are subject to change, depending on the weather. Motorists are advised to stay alert, follow signs, and watch for equipment and workers when traveling through the work zone.

NDDOT appreciates your patience throughout this project. We are pleased to deliver essential structural upgrades to the I-94 bridge connecting Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota.

Learn more and stay informed at dot/nd.gov/I-94RedRiver.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nightly lane closures on I-94/Red River Bridge begin Sept. 29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more