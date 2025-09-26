Nightly lane closures on I-94/Red River Bridge begin Sept. 29

FARGO, N.D. — Structure repair to the Interstate 94/Red River Bridge is wrapping up. Nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will take place over the next two weeks to complete the next phase of the project.

Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane for up to two nights starting Sept. 29. Crews will move to the eastbound side immediately following, again requiring single-lane traffic for up to two nights. Lanes will reopen each morning at 5 a.m.

Guardrail repair on the Eighth Street westbound entrance ramp will also be taking place during this time, with traffic reduced to one lane.

Westbound traffic will again be reduced to one lane for up to two nights the week of Oct. 6, to finish concrete paving near the ramp.

Schedules are subject to change, depending on the weather. Motorists are advised to stay alert, follow signs, and watch for equipment and workers when traveling through the work zone.

NDDOT appreciates your patience throughout this project. We are pleased to deliver essential structural upgrades to the I-94 bridge connecting Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota.

Learn more and stay informed at dot/nd.gov/I-94RedRiver.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.