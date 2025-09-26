Reede Construction to implement traffic switch Tuesday

WILLISTON, ND — Reede Construction will implement a traffic switch on Tuesday, Sept. 30, to advance construction along the U.S. Highway 2 and Dakota Parkway corridor in Williston.

Crews will transition motorists into the next work configuration Tuesday morning, with signage and traffic control in place before the change takes effect.

What changes on Sept. 30:

Traffic shift: Vehicles will be moved to a new alignment to open up the next construction area for crews.

Lanes open: One lane in each direction will remain open through the corridor under reduced speeds.

Turning movements: Left turns may be restricted at unsignalized approaches within the work zone. Please follow posted detour and turn signage.

Business access: All businesses remain accessible. Use signed right-in/right-out entrances and watch for wayfinding signs indicating the safest approach.

There will be narrowed lane widths through the work zone. Flagger-controlled operations during the switch and as needed for short durations. Short-term delays are expected, particularly during peak hours while motorists adjust to the new pattern.

Safety reminders:

Obey all posted signs, message boards, and flaggers.

Do not make mid-block or unsanctioned U-turns.

Plan extra time or consider alternate routes during the first days of the switch.

Slow down—fines are doubled in work zones.

This configuration will remain in place while crews complete associated paving, concrete, utility, and restoration activities.

For updates and more information, visit www.dot.nd.gov/williston-highway-2 or follow the City of Williston and NDDOT on social media.