Fenix Lighting Launches New Rewards Program for Loyal Customers

Fenix Rewards Program Fenix Rewards - Ways to Earn E28R V2.0 - Beam

Shop Fenix Lighting and earn points on every purchase. Redeem discounts, unlock VIP tiers, and enjoy exclusive rewards.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting , the official U.S. distributor of Fenix high-performance lighting products, announced the launch of Fenix Rewards . The program is designed to show appreciation for repeat customers by allowing them to earn points and redeem them for dollars off future orders.With Fenix Rewards, members earn ten points per dollar spent, with higher earning rates available as customers advance through the program’s VIP tiers. Points convert easily into giftcard-style rewards, with a minimum spend of $25 required to redeem, making it simple and rewarding to save on the lights customers already trust.Fenix Rewards extends beyond purchases by offering opportunities to earn points through actions such as completing a welcome survey, signing up for SMS updates, following Fenix Lighting on social media, and leaving product reviews. This structure creates a program that values both engagement and loyalty, ensuring customers can continue building rewards even when they are not actively shopping.The program also includes a referral feature, giving loyal customers the chance to share Fenix Lighting with friends and family. For each successful referral, existing members will earn 4000 points, equal to a $20 reward, while new customers receive fifteen percent off their first purchase of $120 or more. This dual benefit encourages community growth while rewarding loyalty.Fenix Rewards also introduces three VIP levels: Rookie, PRO, and ACE. Every member begins at Rookie, while PRO status is reached after $360 in annual spending and ACE status begins at $600 or more in annual spending. These tiers provide meaningful benefits such as accelerated earning rates, welcome bonuses, and annual birthday rewards, ensuring long-term loyalty is met with ongoing value.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix lighting gear . Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.