Montgomery County Council Planning, Housing and Parks Committee Meeting on Sept. 29, 2025

MARYLAND, September 26 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 26, 2025

Committee will review the University Boulevard Corridor Plan and a Subdivision Regulation Amendment which would prohibit the creation of flag lots under workforce housing optional method development

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet on Monday, Sept. 29 at 1:30 p.m. to review the University Boulevard Corridor Plan and Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 25-02, Technical Review - Optional Method Workforce Housing Development.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmember Natali Fani-González.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

University Boulevard Corridor Plan

Review: The PHP Committee will review the Planning Board draft of the University Boulevard Corridor Plan. The plan makes recommendations within an approximately three-mile stretch of University Boulevard (MD 193) from the edge of East Indian Spring Drive, just south of I-495, to Amherst Avenue in Wheaton. The recommendations include a new range of residential housing options for existing detached residential properties and new infill development on larger institutional and commercial properties.

At this meeting, the committee will review the context for the draft’s recommendations, including the plan’s vision, the demographic and geographic setting of the plan area, and the framework under which the plan is organized. The committee will also receive a briefing about existing and planned transportation facilities and infrastructure from Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) representatives. The committee is also expected to review existing and proposed zoning and evaluate land use, zoning, and urban design recommendations.

The University Boulevard Corridor Plan amends the approved and adopted 1989 Master Plan for the Communities of Kensington-Wheaton, 1996 Four Corners Master Plan, 2001 Kemp Mill Master Plan, and 2012 Wheaton Central Business District and Vicinity Sector Plan.

The Council held public hearings on the University Boulevard Corridor Plan on Sept. 10 at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring and Sept. 16 at the Council Office Building in Rockville. More information about the University Boulevard Corridor Plan is available on the Montgomery Planning website.

Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 25-02, Technical Review - Optional Method Workforce Housing Development

Review: The PHP Committee will review Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 25-02, Technical Review - Optional Method Workforce Housing Development. The SRA would prohibit the creation of flag lots and through lots under workforce housing optional method development and limit the number of consolidated lots for workforce housing optional method development to three lots. SRA 25-02 is related to ZTA 25-02, Workforce Housing – Development Standards.

The lead sponsors of SRA 25-02 are Councilmember Friedson and Council President Kate Stewart. Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe, Dawn Luedtke, and Gabe Albornoz are cosponsors of SRA 25-02.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.