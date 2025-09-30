The Monocle Restaurant Celebrates 65 Years as Capitol Hill’s Legendary Dining Room

The Monocle Restaurant - American Steak and Seafood Valanos family photo of (from left) founder Connie and wife, Helen; current owner John and Vasiliki “Kiki” Valanos. An Anniversary Dinner featuring Steak and Seafood Celebrating 65 Years - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Evenings in the Atrium

Washington’s Gathering Place for Politics, Policy, and Community Marks Anniversary with $65 Dinner Benefiting MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital

This anniversary is all about celebrating our community. We hope guests come for the food, stay for the camaraderie, and leave knowing they helped support a cause that saved my life.” — John Valanos

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monocle Restaurant , a Capitol Hill landmark since 1960, is proud to celebrate its 65th anniversary this October with a special $65 family-style steak and seafood dinner. Proceeds from the month-long celebration will benefit MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital (MedStar NRH), a cause close to the Monocle family’s heart and leader in rehabilitative care.For 65 years, The Monocle has been the beating heart of Washington’s political and social life. Just steps from the U.S. Capitol, the Monocle has welcomed presidents, Members of Congress, staffers, journalists, lobbyists, and citizens from across the political spectrum. Inside its walls, landmark legislation has been debated, bipartisan compromises forged, and spirited debates held – all over plates of classic American cuisine and under the glow of its timeless hospitality.“The Monocle has always been a place where everyone is welcome – conservatives, progressives, and even those who love to argue politics as much as those who avoid it altogether,” said owner John Valanos. “This milestone is a chance to honor our history, celebrate our community, and give back. Supporting MedStar NRH is especially meaningful to me, as I experienced their world-class care firsthand as a patient for three months.”The anniversary dinners will take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening in October in The Atrium Room. Guests will enjoy a shared, family-style menu of signature Monocle dishes, including tuna tartare, grilled octopus, prime New York sirloin, and fresh seafood with lobster sauce – a feast designed for conversation and connection.THE MONOCLE CELEBRATING 65 YEARS ON CAPITOL HILL• When: Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays in October 2025• Where: The Atrium Room at The Monocle Restaurant, 107 D Street NE, Washington, DC• Cost: $65 per person plus tax and service (Family-Style Menu)• Reservations: Call 202-546-4488 or visit www.themonocle.com • Proceeds to benefit: MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital“This anniversary is all about celebrating community. We hope guests come for the food, stay for the camaraderie, and leave knowing they helped support a cause that saved my life,” Valanos added. “We’ve always believed that good food brings people together. At the Monocle, you can absolutely find folks debating policy one table next to those preferring a quiet dinner. That balance is part of our character.”“My recovery at NRH was nothing short of life-changing. To host this anniversary dinner in their honor is deeply personal. Every seat at every table is our thank-you for what they did for me and for countless others, Valanos added”With its unmatched history and welcoming atmosphere, The Monocle remains a trusted gathering place for Washington’s most powerful – and for anyone who appreciates fine food, warm company, and a piece of Capitol Hill tradition.“We hope that over these dinner nights, new conversations begin, old friendships deepen, and everyone feels part of something meaningful,” Valanos says. “This is not just a celebration of us—it’s a celebration of community, healing, and the hope we share for all who walk through our doors.”For more information, or to schedule an interview with a spokesperson from The Monocle, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

