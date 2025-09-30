Bridgeline Solutions will host the NYSBA Managing Partner Roundtable on Oct. 14, 2025 in NYC, featuring top law firm leaders discussing work models & growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridgeline Solutions is pleased to announce the upcoming Managing Partner Roundtable to be held on October 14, 2025 at the offices of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP in New York City. This event is part of the New York State Bar's Managing Partner Conference Series, which is chaired by Craig Brown, CEO of Bridgeline Solutions.

The Managing Partner Roundtable will feature an expert panel of managing partners:

• Wendy Cohen, Katten Muchin Rosenman

• James Flynn, Epstein Becker & Green

• Benjamin Barry, Kilpatrick Townsend

• Craig Unterberg, Haynes & Boone

Moderating the Roundtable will be Taa Grays, the President-Elect of the NYS Bar Association.

The panel will explore two key topics shaping the future of law firms:

1. Remote, Hybrid, or On-Site Work Arrangements: As the legal industry continues to adapt to post-pandemic realities, this session will explore the pros and cons of various work arrangements.

2. Business Development: This session will delve into strategies for driving growth in today’s competitive legal market.

For any attorneys interested in attending the Managing Partner Roundtable, please visit https://nysba.org/managing-partners-conference-series/

ABOUT BRIDGELINE SOLUTIONS

Bridgeline Solutions is a premier provider of legal staffing services, offering law firms and corporations a one-stop solution for both their permanent & temporary legal staffing needs. Bridgeline is the sister company of Lateral Link, one of the world's leading legal recruiters. Bridgeline's global placements include the following:

• Attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants, other support staff & business professionals

• High-level contract attorneys, including former US Supreme Court Law Clerks

• Document review attorneys and all levels of eDiscovery personnel

• Contract Of Counsel to handle matters outside a firm's expertise

• Professionals for compliance, contract negotiation, contract management, privacy and cybersecurity

With a global footprint spanning more than a dozen U.S. and international cities — including affiliates in India and the Philippines — Bridgeline Solutions is a trusted partner to AmLaw 200 firms, regional firms, boutiques, small law firms, Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions and emerging growth companies.

For more information, see www.bridgelinesolutions.com and contact us at 917 551 0711, cbrown@bridgelinesolutions.com

