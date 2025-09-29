Financial Entrepreneur Danni Washington and United Wealth Education Announce Strategic Partnership

Danni Washington

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Partnership Delivers Industry-Leading Tax Software at an Unprecedented Price, Empowering Professionals to Boost Profitability.Danni Washington, founder of the Association of Rich Tax Professionals, has joined forces with United Wealth Education (UWE), a leader in securing financial futures and generational wealth across the United States, to launch Tax Trac, a low-cost tax software offering the same level of industry-leading tax software designed with business expansion in mind.While major competitors in the tax software market sell access to tax software for upwards of $1,500, UWE offers the same high-quality, white-labeled platform at an entrepreneur and small-business-focused rate starting at $499, allowing tax business owners to retain significantly more of their hard-earned fees and invest back into their operations.“Having a trailblazer in the tax industry like Danni Washington join forces with our company is absolutely incredible. We look forward to continuing our outreach with Ms. Washington on bringing financial literacy to families and communities across the country” stated a representative from United Wealth Education.This collaboration, which sees Washington as a consultant with Tax Trac, marks a significant merger of two leading forces in the industry, redefining the value proposition for tax professionals, giving them the tools to compete effectively and profitably in a highly competitive market.“Partnering with UWE to launch this new tax software is more than a collaboration—it’s a commitment to empowering individuals and families with the tools they need to build and sustain generational wealth.” -Danni WashingtonBeyond its cost-effectiveness, Tax Trac offers a holistic ecosystem designed for business expansion; partners aren’t just buying software; they’re gaining access to a complete business growth engine. By upgrading their plan, tax professionals can seamlessly integrate financial services, including credit building tools, into their offerings, providing a lucrative opportunity to diversify revenue streams.The launch of Tax Trac will be celebrated at an exclusive event in Atlanta on October 25, 2025.To learn more about Danni Washington please visit _. To interview Danni, please email PRTeam@epimediagroup.com.###ABOUT DANNI WASHINGTONDanni Washington is a tax professional, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has built an empire spanning finance, real estate, mental health, and hospitality. Founder of the Association of Rich Tax Professionals, she has grown a nationwide network of 32 offices across 15 states, mentoring thousands into six- and seven-figure careers. A licensed Behavioral Analyst with multiple advanced degrees in psychology and behavioral analysis, Washington also leads Chance To Change Supportive Services, providing critical mental health resources in Utah and Texas. Beyond tax and wellness, she is a successful real estate investor and franchisee of The Peach Cobbler Factory, opening the company’s milestone 100th location. With a net worth of $10 million and a mission rooted in empowerment, Washington continues to inspire others to build wealth, embrace purpose, and transform their communities. Danni also owns Chance to Change Supportive Housing, as well as she owns multi-family housing in Texas and South Carolina investing in affordable housing. Danni’s long term goal is to further her acting career.ABOUT UNITED WEALTH EDUCATION (UWE)In 2004, a small group of passionate individuals came together with a shared vision. UWE began in a small office inside a shopping mall in Livonia, Michigan with a shared vision and a solid foundation with a focus on creating financial tools and products to educate and help people make informed decisions. UWE prides itself on bringing those tools to market to help people make informed financial decisions and take charge of their finances.The UWE Protection Plan, our monthly residual product that was launched in 2009, offers 14 financial products and services. This suite of services has been created to help build credit, organize finances and protect families throughout the US. The Protection Plan is a comprehensive consumer finance solution that empowers all individuals and families. From Savings and Budgeting tools to Debt Payoff, Identity Protection, and Credit Building products and Will & Trust solutions, the Protection Plan is an all-in-one solution for everyone, not just for those in need of Credit Restoration.UWE has celebrated over 20 years in business and has helped hundreds of thousands of individuals and families during that time. Our commitment to empowering individuals with financial literacy and credit education remains strong as we continue to develop and deliver new tools and programs that enhance financial health.

