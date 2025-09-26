Pastor Jamaal Bernard Installed as New Senior Pastor of Christian Cultural Center

New installation of Pastor Jamaal Bernard

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the weekend, Pastor Jamaal Bernard, a prominent voice in the Christian faith, marked a defining moment in his pastoral journey. On Friday, September 19, he was officially installed as the new Senior Pastor of the Christian Cultural Center (CCC), assuming leadership over all affiliated campuses and initiatives. This evolution in leadership represents a new chapter in the ministry’s legacy, as Pastor Jamaal steps into a role once held by his father, Dr. A.R. Bernard.In a historic moment for one of the nation’s most influential churches, Pastor Jamaal Bernard was officially installed on Friday, September 19, as the new Senior Pastor of Christian Cultural Center (CCC). The appointment signals the evolution of a ministry built over nearly five decades by his father, Dr. A.R. Bernard, CCC’s founder and globally recognized faith leader.Pastor Jamaal Bernard previously served as Senior Pastor of CCC’s Long Island campus and is the son of Dr. A.R. Bernard, pastor, author, and founder of Christian Cultural Center. Building on his father’s pioneering vision, Pastor Jamaal has embraced his calling by sharing the Christian gospel with believers around the globe.“As a father and pastor, it is profoundly moving to witness Jamaal’s ascension to this role and the unfolding of a legacy,” said Dr. A.R. Bernard. “Jamaal has spent his life preparing for this moment, embodying the values of service, compassion, and faith that have anchored our ministry. I am confident that CCC will flourish in new and extraordinary ways under his leadership.”Founded in 1978, Christian Cultural Center has grown into the largest evangelical church in New York City and one of the largest in the United States. With a global reputation for impactful teaching and community engagement, the ministry has expanded its reach through Long Island, Atlanta, and Florida campuses. While passing the leadership mantle to his son, Dr. A.R. Bernard will continue to serve actively as Chairman of Christian Cultural Center Global.“To be entrusted with the leadership of Christian Cultural Center is humbling and inspiring,” he said. ““This is the evolution of a vision where I stand on the foundation my father built. I am called to extend its reach so CCC remains a place where lives are transformed, communities strengthened, and the next generation equipped to lead with faith and purpose.”- Pastor Jamaal BernardMore focus on Jamaal’s new role: Pastor Jamaal’s installation is a leadership evolution that underscores legacy and innovation. Having held roles ranging from Chief of Operations to Director of Public Safety to Senior Pastor of CCC’s Long Island campus, Pastor Jamaal has long demonstrated a talent for bridging organizational growth with pastoral care. He is also the founder of C3, CCC’s thriving youth arm, and has led initiatives in workforce training and medical staffing, bringing fresh vision to the church’s service mission.Throughout his tenure at CCC, Pastor Jamaal has held various leadership roles, including as Chief of Operations, Director of Public Safety, and Overseer of the Ministry of Helps. He also spearheaded CCC’s Customer Representative Training Program and medical staffing initiatives, demonstrating his commitment to organizational growth and pastoral care. In addition, Pastor Jamaal founded C3, the ministry’s thriving youth arm, and in 2014 was named Senior Pastor of the Long Island campus.For media inquiries, interviews, or event access, please contact:Evan Washington – EPI Media GroupEmail: evan@epimediagroup.comABOUT PASTOR JAMAAL BERNARDPastor Jamaal Bernard is a visionary pastor and leader within Christianity. Before assuming his current role as Senior Pastor of Christian Cultural Center, he served in multiple capacities including as Chief of Operations, Director of Public Safety, and Senior Pastor of the Long Island campus. He is also the founder of C3, CCC’s dynamic youth ministry, and has dedicated his career to advancing the church’s mission of faith, service, and community impact.ABOUT CHRISTIAN CULTURAL CENTERFounded in 1978 by Dr. A.R. Bernard, Christian Cultural Center is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. Today, Christian Cultural Center is recognized as one of the most influential evangelical churches in the world, serving tens of thousands of members across its campuses and inspiring countless others through its global ministry initiatives.

