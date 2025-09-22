Ace Metaphor Productions Announces the Next Wave of Tonight’s Conversation: The Live Experience Star-Studded Tour
TONIGHT'S CONVERSATION: LIVE-R & MORE UNCUT ’25ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a sold-out summer tour that left audiences buzzing, Ace Metaphor Productions is proud to announce the next chapter of Tonight’s Conversation Live & Uncut—and this one promise to be bigger, bolder, and even more unfiltered. The highly anticipated “Tonight’s Conversation: Live-R & More Uncut ’25” Tour will bring its unapologetically real conversations about love, dating, and self-worth to cities across the country with an exciting new lineup of celebrity guests, powerhouse personalities, and returning fan-favorite panelists.
This fall and winter, audiences can expect a star-studded experience, featuring acclaimed spiritual leader Rev. Dr. Iyanla Vanzant in Washington DC, Houston, New York City, and Philadelphia; viral comedian Haha Davis in Detroit; entrepreneur and reality TV star Toya Johnson in Houston, Atlanta, and Memphis; media mogul Yandy Smith in Miami, New York, and Atlanta; celebrity actor Lance Gross in Los Angeles; and the dynamic podcast duo Pour Minds in Houston, New York, and Atlanta. Along with these A-list names, beloved panelists from the spring will also return, ensuring each city receives a fresh but familiar Tonight’s Conversation experience.
“If you thought the spring shows were wild, wait until you see what we have planned next,” says Ace Metaphor. “We’ve turned up the volume on everything—more talent, more laughs, more realness. Whether you’re single, married, or somewhere in between, you’ll leave with conversations and memories you won’t forget.”
With more than 5 million social media followers, bestselling relationship card games, a viral podcast, and a chart-topping app, Tonight’s Conversation has become a cultural phenomenon. The live tour brings that same raw, relatable, and transformational energy directly to the stage—giving audiences an unforgettable night of laughter, tears, breakthroughs, and community connection.
Don’t Miss Your Chance to Experience Tonight’s Conversation: Live-R & More Uncut ’25
With nearly 30 cities on the schedule—including major markets like Miami, Houston, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia—this tour is set to surpass all expectations and redefine what it means to talk about love and relationships in real time.
Fall/Winter 2025–26 Tour Dates & Locations
(Select dates feature VIP special guests – see full schedule at www.tonightsconversation.com)
October 3, 2025 (Friday) – Norfolk, VA – Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel
October 4, 2025 (Saturday) – Washington, DC – Walter E. Washington Convention Center – Featuring Rev. Dr. Iyanla Vanzant
October 9, 2025 (Thursday) – Orlando, FL – DoubleTree by Hilton at Universal Orlando
October 10, 2025 (Friday) – Jacksonville, FL – Marriott Jacksonville Downtown
October 11, 2025 (Saturday) – Tampa, FL – Embassy Suites USF/Near Busch Gardens
October 12, 2025 (Sunday) – Miami, FL – DoubleTree Miami Airport Convention Center – Featuring Yandy Smith
October 18, 2025 (Saturday) – Houston, TX – Marriott Marquis Houston – Featuring Rev. Dr. Iyanla Vanzant, Lance Gross, Toya Johnson, Pour Minds
October 19, 2025 (Sunday) – Dallas, TX – Marriott Dallas Las Colinas
October 25, 2025 (Saturday) – Detroit, MI – Huntington Place – Featuring Haha Davis
October 26, 2025 (Sunday) – Cleveland, OH – The Westin Cleveland Downtown
November 1, 2025 (Saturday) – Los Angeles, CA – The Westin Los Angeles Airport
November 2, 2025 (Sunday) – Oakland, CA – Oakland Marriott City Center
November 8, 2025 (Saturday) – New York, NY – Javits Center – Featuring Rev. Dr. Iyanla Vanzant, Yandy Smith, Pour Minds
November 9, 2025 (Sunday) – Boston, MA – The Westin Copley Place
November 21, 2025 (Friday) – Nashville, TN – Sheraton Music City Nashville Airport
November 22, 2025 (Saturday) – Atlanta, GA – Georgia World Congress Center – Featuring Toya Johnson, Yandy Smith, Pour Minds
November 23, 2025 (Sunday) – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Marriott City Center
December 5, 2025 (Friday) – Milwaukee, WI – Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield
December 6–7, 2025 (Sat–Sun) – Chicago, IL – Harold Washington Cultural Center
December 12, 2025 (Friday) – Richmond, VA – Richmond Marriott
December 13, 2025 (Saturday) – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Convention Center
December 14, 2025 (Sunday) – Philadelphia, PA – Pennsylvania Convention Center – Featuring Rev. Dr. Iyanla Vanzant
January 17, 2026 (Saturday) – Memphis, TN – Renasant Convention Center – Featuring Toya Johnson
January 18, 2026 (Sunday) – St. Louis, MO – Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel
For tickets, tour dates, and exclusive updates, visit www.tonightsconversation.com.
About Ace Metaphor
Ace Metaphor is a renowned speaker, author, and relationship coach who has built an international brand centered around helping people navigate modern love. His flagship platform, Tonight’s Conversation, includes a viral podcast, bestselling relationship card games, and a record-breaking live tour that challenges audiences to rethink how they approach love, communication, and emotional intelligence.
About Tonight’s Conversation
Tonight’s Conversation is a groundbreaking relationship brand dedicated to fostering real, unfiltered discussions on love, dating, and self-worth. Evolving from viral social media content into an international empire, the brand consistently sells out tours in major cities, inspiring millions through transformative dialogue, humor, and cultural relevance.
