David Rogers Receives National Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®

2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite "Tell Me That You Love Me" by David Rogers

In 1974, Connie Roberts moves to NYC seeking a fresh start, but her journey through love, loss, and self-discovery reveals the haunting shadows of her past and the complexities of her relationships.” — Printed Word Reviews

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized "Tell Me That You Love Me" by David Rogers in the category of New Adult Fiction as a distinguished favorite.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Tell Me That You Love Me"A novel about a young woman navigating life and love in 1970s New York City. Her lonely plight leads to bad decisions, dark places and the people who dwell there. It’s an unusual assortment of characters, dreamers and schemers, from every class and sexual persuasion, there’s Jarrod Reyes a male escort, he wasn’t homosexual, he wasn’t heterosexual, he was sexual; Reeva Fuller, the Queen of the Pig People, if she was going to be down in the dumps she wasn’t going to be down there alone; John Ramsey, a dreamer or maybe just dreamy; Tony, damaged goods, who had never come to grips with his broken life; Helaine cock sure, who wore her heart on her sleeve and Bill Rhodes, he had confused sex with being in love. The language can at times be raw, the 1970s weren’t always politically correct, there’s tragedy, but the door is always left open to humor."In a literary landscape often dominated by high-octane plots, this book stands out as a character-driven narrative that resonates long after the final page. Set against the vivid backdrop of 1970s New York City, the novel is a poignant personal exploration of a woman’s journey from past trauma to future hope."-FALCON Review by Printed Word ReviewsRead the full critical review at: https://www.printedwordreviews.com/bookreviews/9782650485710 NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Old Stone Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.View the NYC Big Book distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-25, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

