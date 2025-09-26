U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones Awarded Defense Meritorious Service Medal for Military Service

MIAMI – U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones was presented with the Defense Meritorious Service Medal today in a ceremony held at MacDill Air Force Base.

The medal was awarded in recognition of his exceptional performance as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, assigned to Headquarters U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM). The presentation was made by Major General Richard A. Harrison, Chief of Staff, Headquarters USCENTCOM, accompanied by Colonel Joseph M. Fairfield, Staff Judge Advocate, Headquarters USCENTCOM.

The award acknowledges U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones’s distinguished service as a lawyer and military officer while assigned to USCENTCOM, supporting OPERATION MIDNIGHT HAMMER, OPERATION ROUGH RIDER, and other critical national security missions. In that role, he provided senior legal counsel on national security and counterterrorism matters to the Commander, USCENTCOM, ensuring mission success in one of the most complex operational theaters in the world.

“Serving in uniform remains one of the greatest honors of my life,” said U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones. “I am humbled to receive this medal, but the true credit belongs to the extraordinary men and women of CENTCOM, whose dedication and sacrifice protect our nation every day. As both a U.S. Attorney and a military officer, I will continue to defend the rule of law, safeguard our freedoms, and serve the American people.”

The Defense Meritorious Service Medal is the third highest award bestowed in the War Department for non-combat service, recognizing exceptionally meritorious service while assigned to a joint activity.

As U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Reding Quiñones leads one of the nation’s largest and most active federal prosecutorial offices, overseeing the prosecution of violent crime, narcotics trafficking, corruption, immigration offenses, and other matters of national importance.

###