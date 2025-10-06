Alleged Member of Chicago Street Gang Charged with Soliciting the Murder of Senior Law Enforcement Official Involved in “Operation Midway Blitz”

CHICAGO — An alleged ranking member of a Chicago street gang has been charged in federal court with soliciting the murder of a senior law enforcement official involved in the immigration enforcement operation known as “Operation Midway Blitz.”

A criminal complaint unsealed today in U.S. District Court in Chicago charges JUAN ESPINOZA MARTINEZ, 37, of Chicago, with one count of murder-for-hire. Martinez was arrested this morning. His initial appearance in federal court has not yet been scheduled.

According to the complaint, Martinez is a ranking member of the Latin Kings, a street gang that has engaged in acts of violence and other illicit activities in Chicago and elsewhere. Martinez stated in a Snapchat message, “2k on information when you get him” and “10k if u take him down,” the complaint states. Included in the message was a photo of the senior law enforcement official, who has recently participated in immigration enforcement operations in Chicago on behalf of the U.S. Border Patrol, an agency within U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the complaint states.

The complaint and arrest were announced by Todd Blanche, Deputy Attorney General, Andrew S. Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Matthew J. Scarpino, Special Agent-in-Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Chicago.

“Placing a bounty on the head of a federal officer is an attack on the rule of law and on every American who depends on law enforcement to keep them safe,” said Deputy Attorney General Blanche. “This case is exactly what we mean when we say Take Back America - taking back every neighborhood and street corner from violent thugs and criminal gangs and returning them to the law-abiding members of our communities. The Department of Justice will never allow violent gangs or criminal networks to target those who protect our borders and our communities. We will use every authority, every resource, and every partnership at our disposal to bring anyone who threatens or harms our officers to justice - swiftly and decisively.”

“Putting a price on the life of a law enforcement officer is a line that can never be crossed,” said Andrew S. Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “The defendant’s actions in this case demonstrate a profound contempt for human life and public safety. Under my leadership, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago will hold defendants accountable for their grave criminal actions and ensure that no federal officer has to fear for their life for doing their job."

“The arrest of this ruthless and violent member of the Latin Kings, a criminal organization notorious for its cruelty and disregard for the law, highlights the steadfast commitment of Homeland Security Investigations and our law enforcement partners to protect our communities and those who uphold justice,” said HSI SAC Scarpino. “Targeting a senior federal officer is a brazen and direct assault on the rule of law, and HSI will remain persistent in dismantling violent gangs like the Latin Kings that threaten public safety.”

The public is reminded that a complaint is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.