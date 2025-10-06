Gervais Man Charged with Felony Assault of Federal Law Enforcement Officer Near Local ICE Office

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Gervais man made his first appearance in federal court today after assaulting a federal officer near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

Jairin Anzaldua-Ervin, 29, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offense of assaulting a federal officer.

According to court documents, on October 4, 2025, Anzaldua-Ervin was part of a group of individuals trespassing on the driveway of the ICE building in South Portland. Law enforcement officers gave multiple warnings to the group to clear the driveway. Rather than move as directed, Anzaldua-Ervin forcefully threw a water bottle at a law enforcement officer, hitting the officer in the chest. Anzaldua-Ervin was then taken into custody for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

“Throwing water bottles, or any object for that matter, at federal law enforcement officers is not protesting – it’s a crime – and perpetrators will be arrested and federally prosecuted,” said Scott E. Bradford, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “I thank the brave members of federal law enforcement who have protected federal employees and the ICE building for more than 110 consecutive nights.”

Since June 13, 2025, the United States Attorney’s Office has charged 30 defendants with federal crimes for offenses committed at the ICE building, including assaulting federal officers, failure to comply, and depredation of government property.

Anzaldua-Ervin made his first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He was released on conditions pending further court proceedings.

Felony assault of a federal officer is punishable by up to eight years in federal prison.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.