Former NYPD Detective Pleads Guilty In Violent Racketeering Conspiracy

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, Assistant Director in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), Christopher G. Raia, and Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), Jessica S. Tisch, announced that SAUL ARISMENDY DE LA CRUZ, a/k/a “Nene,” a/k/a “Venom,” pled guilty today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy to racketeering conspiracy in connection with his participation in a violent theft crew. As alleged, DE LA CRUZ, then a member of the NYPD, accepted bribes for providing crew members with confidential police information about potential victims and ongoing investigations. When he learned that the FBI was planning to arrest members of the crew, he tipped them off, allowing them to flee. DE LA CRUZ is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8, 2026, by U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Román.

“The NYPD is the best police department in the world and, sadly, Saul Arismendy De La Cruz turned his back on his colleagues and the people of New York,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “The NYPD and the people of New York deserve better, and we will pursue a sentence that matches the seriousness of De La Cruz’s conduct.”

“Saul De La Cruz, a former NYPD detective, provided confidential law enforcement information—including updates in active investigations—to a ring of thieves in exchange for monetary kickbacks,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia. “His actions violated his oath to protect this city by enabling criminals to continue wreaking havoc on our local residents and ultimately evade arrest. While the vast majority of NYPD officers uphold their sworn dedication to serve, the FBI will continue to hold accountable those who prioritize personal financial enrichment over their duty to others, especially to further the operations of illicit enterprises.”

“The NYPD holds its officers to the highest standards, and it’s an affront to our entire department when someone so blatantly violates them and abuses the public’s trust,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “Saul De La Cruz’s actions were not only highly illegal, but they put our officers at great risk and jeopardized our public safety work. We will continue to work with our partners in the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to root out any misconduct and ensure justice is always served.”

As alleged in the Indictment and Superseding Indictments unsealed in White Plains federal court:[1]

DE LA CRUZ was one of a number of defendants charged for participation in a violent theft crew led by the fugitive DAGOBERTO SOTO-RAMIREZ, a/k/a “Pito,” pictured below.

DAGOBERTO SOTO-RAMIREZ: WANTED BY THE FBI

Between 2017 and 2022, SOTO-RAMIREZ organized a crew that committed residential burglaries and home invasion robberies, repeatedly targeting small business owners. The majority of the targeted victims were Asian American. Armed with guns and other weapons, members of the crew stole money, jewelry, and other property from scores of homes in states across the country. Others took part in the crew’s criminal scheme, which also included the use of false identification, bank fraud, and laundering theft proceeds. In addition, SOTO-RAMIREZ and other members of the conspiracy bribed DE LA CRUZ, first an officer and later a detective of the NYPD, who helped members of the crew escape arrest.

SOTO-RAMIREZ remains a fugitive. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

* * *

DE LA CRUZ, 33, of Queens, New York, pled guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The maximum sentence in this case is prescribed by Congress and provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge.

Mr. Clayton praised the investigative work of the FBI, the Westchester County Joint Organized Crime Task Force, the New York Public Corruption Task Force, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, the NYPD, the Nassau County Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Fort Lee Police Department. He added that the investigation is ongoing.

The case is being handled by the Office’s White Plains Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Josiah Pertz and Jeffrey C. Coffman are in charge of the prosecution.



