Justice Department Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Nevada to Collaborate on Immigration Enforcement

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Justice announced a new Memorandum of Understanding with the State of Nevada to fully collaborate on immigration enforcement. This follows the Department publishing a list of sanctuary jurisdictions on August 5th, 2025, in accordance with President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14287.

The list initially included Nevada and has now been updated following work between the Department and the State of Nevada – the first removal since the list’s publishing. Following the release of the Memorandum of Understanding, Attorney General Pamela Bondi released the following statement:

“The Department of Justice is committed to eradicating sanctuary policies across America. We applaud Governor Lombardo and Nevada for taking necessary steps to fully comply with the Trump Administration’s immigration policy. This should serve as a reminder to other jurisdictions: come to the table and work with us instead of going to court.”

