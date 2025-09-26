Final Judgment Ordered in Robeson County Nuisance Case

After ongoing criminal violations, acts of violence and numerous community complaints at Kalee’s Oasis, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins requested assistance from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) to investigate criminal activity at the property located at 5359 U.S. 74 Alternate West in Rowland.



As a result of this joint law enforcement investigation, Superior Court Judge Gregory Bell signed a Nuisance Abatement Consent Judgment and Final Order of Abatement for this property on September 10, 2025.



The judgment concluded a civil nuisance abatement case brought by Robeson County on behalf of the state. Under Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes, nuisance activities include crimes involving drug laws, alcohol laws, recurring violence and breaches of the peace. The statute provides a civil remedy to address such criminal acts and their impact on the community.



“We appreciate the assistance of ALE to address and prevent the furtherance of this nuisance along Chicken Road and Highway Alternate 74 outside of Rowland. Multiple steps have now been taken by the owners to address our concerns,” said Sheriff Wilkins. “Our priority is to protect the quality of life for residents in this area, and those that visit this location to ensure their safety.”



The terms of the Consent Judgment placed restrictions on the operation of retail businesses on property including, but not limited to the following:

• Restricted hours of operations mandating closure by 11:00PM

• No sales of any items that are routinely used as drug paraphernalia

• Mandatory employment of licensed security personnel and on-site manager

• Mandatory background checks on all employees

• Installation of surveillance system accessible to law enforcement personnel



Additionally, all trespassers who go upon the property may be arrested and criminally charged.

About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of the peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes. ALE has a team of special agents who are certified paralegals and receive extensive training in conducting nuisance abatement investigations.

###