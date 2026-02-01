Governor Stein Urges Caution on Roads, Warns of Dangerously Cold Temperatures

Today Governor Stein shared developments on the state’s response to this weekend’s snowstorm.

“While the storm has passed, the snow remains and our roads will remain dicey in the days ahead,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Please continue to avoid unnecessary travel and use caution if you must drive. I’m thankful for all the NCDOT employees and contractors working across North Carolina to clear the roads and keep people safe.”

Snow across eastern North Carolina will continue to push offshore, ending by mid-morning with dry conditions filtering in across the state. Gusty winds are forecast to continue Sunday, with gusts up to 25-30 mph possible across much of the state before lessening this evening. The strongest gusts of up to 55-60 mph are possible along the coast, and gusts up to 40-55 mph are possible across the mountains. High temperatures will rise into only the 20s and low 30s Sunday, and daytime wind chills will remain in the single digits across the mountains and in the teens elsewhere. Overnight, low temperatures are forecast to dip into single digits and teens, with single-digit to below-zero wind chills.

Strong winds and higher than normal astronomical tides will lead to moderate and locally significant coastal flooding and ocean overwash along portions of the coast through this morning. Coastal flooding of up to 2-4 feet inundation above ground level (AGL) is possible for soundside and oceanside locations in addition to adjacent tidal rivers and creeks. Portions of North Carolina Highway 12 could become impassable at times of high tide, especially along Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

“Please continue to stay off the roadways today to let first responders, the NCDOT, the State Highway Patrol, and the North Carolina National Guard safely operate,” said NC Emergency Management Chief of Staff Don Campbell. “If you must travel, make sure you have a disaster supply kit in your vehicle, which includes blankets, extra clothing, food, water, a flashlight, an ice scraper, and a way to charge your cell phone. And slow down.”

Significant snow accumulation has made travel treacherous in many places. Those conditions are likely to continue for several days due to the bitter cold gripping the state as the storm exists.

“Yesterday, there were a lot of people across North Carolina who were driving in very dangerous conditions, which led to a significant number of crashes and cars stuck on the roads,” said State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson. “If you do have to drive, slow down and give our teams and other first responders lots of distance.”

NCDOT crews and contractors were deployed across North Carolina starting on Saturday as heavy snowfall blanketed the Piedmont, mountains, and coastal areas before closing in on the center of the state later in the day. By Sunday morning, crews had spread more than 15,000 tons of salt and were continuing to plow interstates, highways, and other well-traveled roads that the state maintains. More than 2,500 NCDOT employees and contract forces have been working this weekend in trucks equipped with spreaders and plows, as well as motor graders for the more stubborn snow- and ice-covered roads.

NCDOT is prioritizing clearing snow by starting with interstates and major highways first and then moving to other significant connecting routes. Snow-clearing operations are likely to take several days due to cold temperatures during the day and subfreezing temperatures overnight.

As conditions improve, people are encouraged to visit DriveNC.gov for updates on road closures and conditions. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov, or follow NCDOT on social media.



