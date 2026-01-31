Governor Stein and Emergency Management Officials Provide Updates on Weekend Weather

Today Governor Stein shared guidance and developments on the state’s response to the winter storm impacting North Carolina.

“Today is bringing snowfall across our state,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our transportation, public safety, and emergency management teams are positioned and working to keep people safe, and I’m grateful for their continued efforts. Stay home and off the roads, grab a sled, and enjoy the winter fun.”

On Thursday, Governor Stein declared a State of Emergency to help North Carolina qualify for federal assistance if it is needed. The State Emergency Response Team has been activated ahead of the storm’s arrival to assist affected communities with any response needs.

A major winter storm is underway, with snow falling across much of the state. Widespread snowfall totals of 3-8 inches are forecast Saturday through midday Sunday. Some locations may experience low-end snow totals, while others see locally significant amounts of 8-12 inches or more, particularly where heavy snow bands develop. Snowfall is forecast to end from west to east as low pressure exits the region by mid-day Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect across NC through Sunday.

﻿Very cold temperatures and strong wind gusts are expected Saturday into Sunday. Daytime wind chills Saturday will dip into the single digits and teens, and below zero wind chills are forecast overnight statewide. Wind gusts of 25-45 miles per hour are possible across central North Carolina, with stronger gusts of 55-65 miles per hour across the mountains, and 55-70 miles per hour or higher along the coast. High winds will also lead to moderate to locally significant coastal flooding of 2-4 feet above ground level along much of the coast. Strong winds will likely reduce visibility from blowing/drifting snow and could lead to brief blizzard conditions, especially within heavy snow bands. Avoid travel as hazardous driving and white out conditions are likely.

“We will continue to see winter storm impacts in many communities across the state today and through tonight, so all North Carolinians need to remain weather aware and stay off the roads, if possible,” said NC Emergency Management Chief of Staff Don Campbell. “In addition to today’s snowfall, we will see dangerously low temperatures which requires you to have a plan in place to stay warm and safe tonight. For resources in your community, please monitor your local emergency management website, social media accounts, and visit ReadyNC.Gov/WinterStorm2026.”

N.C. Department of Transportation employees across North Carolina completed brining roads before the storm arrived. By early Saturday morning, crews were back out salting and in some cases in western North Carolina plowing roads where snow had started to accumulate. Other crews in central and coastal North Carolina were awaiting snow to fall or start accumulating before beginning road-clearing operations. The agency has more than 2,500 employees and contractors working or ready to go statewide.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, more than 5,500 tons of salt had been placed on roads. NCDOT and its contract forces will focus their efforts on clearing interstates and highways first and then move to other primary routes and other well-traveled roads.

“Crews are actively clearing roads in the western part of the state, while others are on standby in the east, awaiting further accumulation,” said State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson. “We strongly advise against traveling in these weather conditions. Stay off the roads if you can.”



To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

Given the dangers of extreme cold, avoid hypothermia and frostbite by dressing warmly, removing wet clothing, and protecting your skin from exposure to the cold.

Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle if you must travel. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet, including leash and care supplies, enough food for several days, and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Look out for your friends, neighbors, and the elderly during winter weather.



If your power goes out:

Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Properly vent kerosene heaters.

Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.



Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov, or follow NCDOT on social media.

