Maine DOE Job Opportunity: Grant Program Administrator for the Later Secondary School Start Time Fund

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking a Grant Program Administrator to oversee implementation of the new Later Secondary School Start Time Fund, established by the Maine Legislature in 2025. This role will be responsible for designing, launching, and managing a statewide grant program that supports school administrative units (SAUs) in developing and coordinating plans to shift secondary school start times to 8:30 a.m. or later.

This is an exciting opportunity to play a key role in advancing equitable, research-based practices that improve student health, wellbeing, and academic success.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and implement policies, procedures, and rules to ensure grants are administered fairly and equitably.

Design and manage the application process for SAUs, including clear guidance, timelines, and evaluation criteria.

Provide technical assistance to schools and SAUs on planning, scheduling coordination, and collaborative approaches.

Oversee distribution of funds and monitor grant expenditures in compliance with state requirements.

Collect and analyze data from grantees to evaluate program outcomes and identify promising practices.

Prepare progress updates and final reports for Maine DOE leadership, the Maine Legislature, and the public.

Serve as the main point of contact for SAUs and partners engaged in later start time planning.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in education, public administration, public policy, or a related field (advanced degree preferred).

Experience in program administration, grant management, or education policy implementation.

Strong organizational, communication, and project management skills.

Knowledge of Maine’s pre-K–12 education system, including SAU structures.

Ability to build collaborative relationships with educators, administrators, and community stakeholders.

Commitment to equity, fairness, and supporting all Maine students.

This full-time, contracted position is expected to last one year. It is a mostly remote working environment that will require some travel to Augusta. The candidate must live in Maine. The salary is $84,115.20 ($40.44/hour). The start date will be set once a qualified candidate is found.

To apply, interested candidates should please send a cover letter, résumé, and three professional references to Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, at beth.lambert@maine.gov.