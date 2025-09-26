Maine DOE Update – September 26, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE Welcomes 2025-2026 Teacher Leader Fellows

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is proud to welcome the 2025-2026 Teacher Leader Fellows. These exceptional educators bring diverse expertise and passion to their work, helping to strengthen teaching and learning across the state. Each Fellow will engage educators in their focus area, curate resources, and provide professional learning opportunities that expand access, equity, and excellence in Maine classrooms. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

A Day with Benjamin Johnson: Celebrating a 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist Bringing New Life to a Dead Language

Walk into Benjamin Johnson’s classroom at Hampden Academy, and you will find teenagers who are enthusiastic, laughing, and engaged. Placed on a desk in the corner of the room is a bottle of olive oil, sprigs of thyme, and an open bag of almonds. This isn’t a cooking class, though; it’s Latin I. | More

A Day with Bridget Wright: Celebrating a 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist and Innovative Educator

Bridget Wright, the 2025 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year and a finalist for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year, welcomed a panel of selection committee members to Lincoln Academy this week to see her teaching in action and hear from those who know her best. | More

A Day with Dawn Lee: Celebrating a 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist and Inclusivity Visionary

In the hallways of Morse High School, the sense of school pride is palpable. On a regular Tuesday in September, cerulean attire—representing the Shipbuilders’ school spirit color—dots the sea of students transitioning from class to class. Teenagers smile at one another, occasionally shouting a name to wave a greeting excitedly from a distance. One word comes to mind in this cheerful, bustling morning moment: inclusivity. | More

A Day with Julia Edwards: Celebrating a 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist and Beloved Choral Educator

Julia Edwards, choral music teacher at Poland Regional High School and Bruce Whittier Middle School, is the 2025 Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year and one of four finalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. This week, as part of the final round for the Teacher of the Year selection process, a panel of state leaders visited RSU 16 to see Edwards in action and hear from the students, colleagues, administrators, and community members who know her best. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Maine DOE Job Opportunity: Grant Program Administrator for the Later Secondary School Start Time Fund

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking a Grant Program Administrator to oversee implementation of the new Later Secondary School Start Time Fund, established by the Maine Legislature in 2025. | More

Find education-related jobs in Maine.