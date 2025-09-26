St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Rollover
CASE#: 25A4008480
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: September 23, 2025, at approximately 1043 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 S
TOWN: Newbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 109.5
WEATHER: Heavy Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, standing/flowing water
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Edward Boyle
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Conway, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected moderate
HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, NH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 23, 2025, at approximately 1043 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the area of Interstate 91 S MM109.5 in Newbury for a reported single vehicle rollover. Troopers observed multiple good samaritans assisting the operator, Edward Boyle (63), who had moderate injuries.
Members of the Wells River Fire Department and Woodsville Ambulance responded to the scene and were able to safely extricate Boyle from the vehicle. Boyle was then transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Troopers determined that Boyle hydroplaned while travelling south on Interstate 91 South. His vehicle exited the west side of the road and resulted in the vehicle overturning and coming to a point of uncontrolled rest on the passenger side. Speed and rain are suspected to be contributing factors to the crash.
