St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Rollover

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4008480

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: September 23, 2025, at approximately 1043 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 S

TOWN: Newbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 109.5

WEATHER: Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, standing/flowing water

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Edward Boyle

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Conway, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected moderate

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, NH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 23, 2025, at approximately 1043 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the area of Interstate 91 S MM109.5 in Newbury for a reported single vehicle rollover. Troopers observed multiple good samaritans assisting the operator, Edward Boyle (63), who had moderate injuries.

Members of the Wells River Fire Department and Woodsville Ambulance responded to the scene and were able to safely extricate Boyle from the vehicle. Boyle was then transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Troopers determined that Boyle hydroplaned while travelling south on Interstate 91 South. His vehicle exited the west side of the road and resulted in the vehicle overturning and coming to a point of uncontrolled rest on the passenger side. Speed and rain are suspected to be contributing factors to the crash.