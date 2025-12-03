Westminster Barracks - Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE / MISSING PERSON
CASE#: 25B1009691
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025 at approximately 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sadawga Lake Road near Kentfield Road, Whitingham, VT
MISSING PERSON: Robert Birch
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/02/2025 at approximately 2100 hours, Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks received a report of a missing person last seen in Whitingham, VT (Windham County). The caller reported Robert Birch, age 67, was last seen on foot in the area of Sadawga Lake Road and Kentfield Road. Through investigation, it was learned Birch is an avid walker and is known to travel several miles a day on foot in the Whitingham and Readsboro, VT areas. He is described as a white male, approximately 5'8", 183lbs and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a green windbreaker jacket. Birch has gone missing before but was located safely. Anyone with information about Birch's whereabouts or information that could assist State Police in their search efforts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.