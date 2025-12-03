Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,818 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks - Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE / MISSING PERSON

       

CASE#: 25B1009691

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss                            

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600


DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025 at approximately 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sadawga Lake Road near Kentfield Road, Whitingham, VT



MISSING PERSON:  Robert Birch                                                

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/02/2025 at approximately 2100 hours, Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks received a report of a missing person last seen in Whitingham, VT (Windham County).  The caller reported Robert Birch, age 67, was last seen on foot in the area of Sadawga Lake Road and Kentfield Road.  Through investigation, it was learned Birch is an avid walker and is known to travel several miles a day on foot in the Whitingham and Readsboro, VT areas.  He is described as a white male, approximately 5'8", 183lbs and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a green windbreaker jacket. Birch has gone missing before but was located safely.  Anyone with information about Birch's whereabouts or information that could assist State Police in their search efforts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks - Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more