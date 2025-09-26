Denturist in Kitsap County suspended on numerous safety hazards in the denture clinic

For immediate release: September 26, 2025 (25-114)

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of Kitsap County denturist Harvey I. Cu (DN60464161) pending further legal action.

Charges allege that Cu’s denture clinic contained numerous safety hazards, including an absence of proper barrier and sterilization techniques required for infection control, and the absence of necessary dental equipment. Cu was also residing in the downstairs area of his Bremerton clinic, which was cluttered and unsanitary.

The suspension prohibits Cu from practicing as a denturist in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. Cu has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents in this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

