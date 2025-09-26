Attorney General Stephen J. Cox Announces Law Departmentâ€™s Implementation of Governor Dunleavyâ€™s Regulatory Reform Initiative and Invitation for Public Comment

September 26, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Attorney General Stephen J. Cox today announced for the Department of Law (â€œDepartmentâ€ ) its implementation of Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavyâ€™s Administrative Order 360 (â€œAO 360â€ ), a sweeping reform initiative designed to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens by 25 percent by the end of 2027. Pursuant to AO 360, the Department will work with the governorâ€™s office to oversee the program, ensuring that state agencies identify and repeal outdated or excessive rules, improve permitting processes, and provide greater transparency and public input in the regulatory process.

â€œHaving helped lead regulatory reform efforts during the first Trump Administration, I know how powerful it can be when government takes seriously its responsibility to cut unnecessary red tape,â€ said Attorney General Cox. â€œAnd let me stress: regulatory reform matters most for small businesses. Large corporations may have in-house counsel offices and compliance departments, but Alaskaâ€™s small businesses shoulder these costs directly. Cutting red tape gives them a fairer chance to grow and thrive.â€

AO 360 represents a fundamental shift in how Alaska approaches regulation. For the first time, every executive branch agency must create a full inventory of its discretionary regulatory requirementsâ€”defined as obligations imposed by regulation that go beyond what state or federal law explicitly requires. These inventories form the baseline from which reductions will be measured. Agencies must cut 15 percent of their discretionary requirements by the end of 2026, and 25 percent by the end of 2027. The Department will monitor progress through quarterly reports and will compile a State Unified Regulatory Plan each year, giving regulated parties a transparent look at what new regulations are planned and which old ones are being repealed.

This approach builds on proven models of regulatory budgeting first advanced under President Donald Trumpâ€™s first Administration and adopted by states such as Virginia, where Governor Glenn Youngkinâ€™s Office of Regulatory Management has already surpassed a 25 percent reduction in regulatory requirements. Alaska now joins these efforts by setting a clear numerical target and establishing a rigorous process for counting, reporting, and reducing rules.

A central feature of AO 360 is addressing so-called â€œregulatory dark matterâ€ â€”the vast universe of agency guidance documents, FAQs, and informal policies that often seem to carry the force of law but were never subject to public notice or legal review. Under AO 360, agencies must publish all guidance documents on the Alaska Online Public Notice System (â€œAOPNSâ€ ) and the Department will be reviewing all current and future guidance documents to ensure they do not contain requirements that must be promulgated as a regulation.

The order also addresses one of the most persistent challenges to investment and development in Alaska: permitting delays. Under AO 360, the Departments of Natural Resources, Environmental Conservation, and Fish and Game have been directed to overhaul their processes to eliminate duplicative reviews, clarify interagency roles, and adopt firm deadlines. Agencies must also create systems that allow applicants and the public to see where permit applications stand.

Every agency must engage with stakeholders directly, holding meetings and/or soliciting comments on which regulations should be prioritized for reform. The Department encourages regulated parties to work with their agencies and provide detailed proposals. The most helpful ideas will (1) identify where a regulation goes beyond statutory requirements, (2) specify which requirements could be cut, reduced, or eliminated, and (3) offer a cost-benefit analysis for the action.

Attorney General Cox emphasized that the Department will lead by example, publishing its own reform plans, posting its guidance documents, and setting clear benchmarks for progress. â€œOur Department of Law intends to be a model in this process,â€ Attorney General Cox said. â€œWe will set the standard for transparency, accountability, and engagement as every agency works toward Governor Dunleavyâ€™s 25 percent reduction goal.â€

Implementation of AO 360 is already underway as other agencies have appointed regulatory liaisons, begun compiling initial guidance inventories, and received training from the Department on how to identify and count regulatory requirements. By early next year, agencies will publish reform plans shaped by public input.

Governor Dunleavyâ€™s vision is to make Alaska one of the most competitive states in the nation for business and opportunity, while maintaining strong protections for health, safety, and the environment. AO 360 institutionalizes a culture of ongoing regulatory review, ensuring that the body of state regulations will not only be reduced in the short term but also kept in check over the long term. By requiring agencies to justify and regularly revisit their rules, the order aims to prevent the slow accumulation of red tape that can stifle growth and innovation.

The Department is seeking stakeholder and public recommendations for regulatory reform through Oct. 31, 2025, on its regulations found in Title 9 of the Alaska Administrative Code. Specifically, the Department is seeking written comment on the subjects of retail advertising, civil liability for shoplifting, charitable solicitation, telephonic sellers, sale of business opportunities, and physician negotiations. However, the public is invited and encouraged to submit written comments on other provisions of Title 9 not specifically noticed. Notices seeking stakeholder and public feedback for regulatory reform are posted on the Alaska Online Public Notices.

Read Administrative Order 360 here.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.