Attorney General Cox Responds to RCA Decision on Utility "Round-Up" Program

October 7, 2025

(Anchorage, Alaska) â€“ Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox today responded to the Regulatory Commission of Alaska’s decision regarding a utility “round-up” billing program that automatically adds charitable contributions to customer bills unless the customer opts out.

Attorney General Cox acknowledged the RCA’s careful review but expressed disappointment that the Commission declined to assert jurisdiction over what he called “a clear case of compelled speech and what looks very much like involuntary charitable participation.” The Commission’s order recognized that such issues may fall within the Attorney General’s authority under Alaska’s consumer-protection laws.

“The RCA recognized the serious constitutional concerns raised by this kind of program â€” namely, that Alaskans are being automatically enrolled to support causes they may not choose or even know about,” Attorney General Cox said. “Yes, members can opt out â€” but they shouldn’t have to. The default should always be consent, not silence.”

The Attorney General noted that the Commission’s dissenting opinion echoed many of the same constitutional and consumer-protection concerns the Department of Law has raised, while the majority acknowledged those issues but found the RCA lacked authority to resolve them. He said the Department of Law is reviewing the decision and exploring next steps to ensure that Alaskans’ rights are protected and that charitable giving associated with utility bills remains voluntary and transparent.

# # #

