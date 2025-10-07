Shaheed Fleming Sentenced to 24.5 Years for Sexually Abusing Three Minors

October 3, 2025

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Today, Superior Court Judge Amy K. Welch sentenced 26-year-old Shaheed Fleming for sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old girl in 2021. Fleming had been found guilty of 23 total counts. Judge Welch sentenced Fleming to 79.5 years of incarceration with 55 years suspended for 24.5 years to serve, when accounting for consecutive and concurrent portions of the sentence. Fleming will be placed on supervised probation for 10 years upon release.

The evidence showed that in 2021, Fleming emotionally manipulated three teenage girls, plying at least two of them with drugs and alcohol, to prey upon them and then sexually abuse them. He videoed the sexual activity with one victim. He also possessed child sexual abuse material of the victims.

The Court, in its sentencing remarks, stated Fleming continues to blame the victims for his conduct. The Court further stated, “Mr. Fleming targeted very young and very vulnerable girls...girls who were struggling in one form or another, and he took advantage of that.”

Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire said "Serial sexual predators have no place among us in civil society. Sentencing factors under Alaska state law for an individual like Mr. Fleming speak strongly in favor of isolation from other members of community, particularly underage girls. Accordingly, at today's sentencing hearing, the District Attorney’s Office advocated for a composite sentence of 96 years with 43 years suspended, leaving 53 active years of imprisonment to serve. Assistant District Attorney Katy Mason, Paralegal Jaboha Smothers, and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation are owed a tremendous debt of gratitude. I would be remiss if I did not thank the victims who had the tremendous courage to come forward, work with law enforcement and the D.A.’s Office and face their abuser in court.”

