Consumer Alert: Attorney General Warns Alaskans About Automatic Utility â€˜Round-Upâ€™ Programs

October 7, 2025

(Anchorage, Alaska) â€“ Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox is warning Alaskans to be aware of automatic charitable billing programs sometimes called “round-up” or “opt-out” donation plans. Under these programs, a utility or company rounds a customer’s bill up to the next dollar and donates the difference to a charitable fund, often without an affirmative opt-in from the customer.

The Attorney General is issuing this alert under his authority to warn consumers about courses of conduct that may constitute unlawful acts or practices under state law. While some round-up programs are well-intentioned, automatically enrolling customers to make charitable donations raises serious questions of consumer consent and constitutional freedom. Programs that depend on customer inaction rather than affirmative choice can cross the line from voluntary giving to compelled participation.

Consumers should be mindful of whether a bill is opting them into paying additional money, even if that extra money is being donated, and also be mindful of how their donated funds are used in these cases. Without clear safeguards to ensure neutrality and accountability around charitable purposes, there is a risk that money collected from ratepayers could be channeled into advocacy or special-interest slush funds rather than neutral community needs. Transparency and independent oversight are essential to ensure that such programs serve genuine charitable purposes.

What consumers can do:

Review your utility or service bills carefully to see if a “round-up” charge is included.

Contact your provider to confirm whether you have been automatically enrolled and to exercise your right to opt out.

Report confusing billing or charitable charges to the Alaska Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit by filing a complaint or by calling 1-888-576-2529 and requesting a paper complaint form.

Attorney General Cox said, “Charitable giving should be voluntary, transparent, and free from conflicts of interest. Alaskans deserve confidence that their utility payments are used exactly as they intend â€” not quietly redirected to someone else’s agenda.”

The Department of Law will continue to monitor automatic donation programs in Alaska and work with other state attorneys general to identify best practices and ensure strong consumer protections nationwide.

# # #

