Saskatchewan Recognizes World Rabies Day

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 26, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing September 28, 2025, as World Rabies Day. This day is an opportunity to raise awareness and help prevent transmission of the disease. The Ministry of Health wants to remind residents that rabies is deadly to people if they do not receive medical attention as soon as exposure happens usually due to a bite from a bat or other rabies infected wild animal.

"World Rabies Day is a valuable opportunity to remind people to take precautionary steps if they have been exposed to rabies, whether through wild or domestic animals," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are continuing to work with public health authorities, as well as the ministries of Agriculture and Environment, on prevention, awareness and response to help keep residents safe."

Rabies is a preventable, viral disease affecting the central nervous system. In most cases, people are exposed to rabies through the saliva of an infected animal, typically when the saliva enters the body through a bite, scratch, or contact with broken skin or mucous membranes.

Early symptoms of rabies can resemble common illnesses, such as fever, headache, or general weakness, but as the disease progresses, more severe signs appear, including anxiety, confusion, paralysis, coma and ultimately death. Once symptoms appear, rabies is almost always fatal.

In Saskatchewan, rabies is most often found in skunks and bats but can be found in other wild and domestic animals. The Ministry of Health notes that seasonal bat activity has increased, leading to more human encounters in recent weeks.

Residents should take the following steps if they believe they been exposed to rabies:

Flush the wound immediately with soap and water.

Call HealthLine 811 and see a doctor as soon as possible.

For more information on rabies, contact the provincial rabies hotline at 1-844-772-2437.

Do not touch sick or dead animals or any wild animal with your bare hands; even dead bats can carry rabies. Always wear a long-sleeved shirt and heavy gloves if handling is necessary.

If your pet may have been exposed, call your vet immediately. Report suspicious wildlife to local authorities so they can keep both people and animals safe.

Protect your pet and yourself. Keep their rabies vaccination up to date.

For more information on Rabies, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/diseases-and-conditions/rabies.

-30-

For more information, contact: