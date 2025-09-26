Class is in session for “Lessons in Texan”

AUSTIN – Welcome to Texas, y’all. No matter where you’re from, when you’re on our roads, we’re all Texans.

But what does it mean to drive like a Texan? And what if you don’t feel like a Texan? That’s okay, we’ve got you covered.

What is Lessons in Texan?

A new series called “Lessons in Texan” will feature the one and only Cowboy Carl teaching everyone safe driving habits. Set in a classroom filled with Texas flair, “Lessons in Texan” offers lighthearted takes on serious roadway issues.

Whether it’s letting others merge, staying focused behind the wheel or giving pedestrians the right of way, Cowboy Carl guides students (and viewers) with a little tough love to get everyone to drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe.

“Driving with kindness, courtesy behind the wheel, and looking out for your neighbor is part of the Texas way of life,” said TxDOT Deputy Executive Director Brandye Hendrickson. “With Cowboy Carl’s ‘Lessons in Texan,’ we’re not just telling people what safe driving looks like — we’re showing them in a way that’s funny, relatable and unmistakably Texan.”

Texas State Fair

To bring the classroom to life, Drive like a Texan will be at the State Fair of Texas this fall Sept. 26 - Oct. 19. Visitors will be able to step into a fully immersive experience inside the GO TEXAN Pavilion: a nostalgic Drive like a Texan safety service station designed as a vibrant throwback to 1950s–60s America. The experience will engage individuals of all ages in fun, interactive ways that reinforce kind, courteous driving behaviors.

Cowboy Carl himself will be at the Drive like a Texan booth on Thursday, Oct. 2. Visitors are encouraged to meet him, snap a photo and take home a sticker, postcard and a safety-first mindset.

They can then close out their day at the State Fair with the Drive like a Texan Starlight Parade, where glowing floats, life-size puppets, and spirited performers will light up the night in a dazzling display of Texas pride and road safety. When folks head home, they will be encouraged to embody the true Texan spirit and Drive like a Texan — kind, courteous and safe.

Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.