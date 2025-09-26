Governor Abbott Appoints Franks To Texas Water Development Board

TEXAS, September 26 - September 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Brady Franks to the Texas Water Development Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board provides leadership, planning, financial, and technical assistance for the responsible development of water for the State of Texas.

Brady Franks of Austin is the State Budget Director in the Office of the Governor. Previously, Franks worked as the co-founder and chief executive of MF Advisors, director of government relations at the University of Texas at Austin (UT), and in various positions in the Texas House of Representatives for a decade, including Senior Budget and Policy Advisor to the Speaker of the House. Franks received a Bachelor of Arts in Government, a Master of Science in Community and Regional Planning, and a Master of Public Affairs from UT.