Palomar Health Named Among Nation’s Top Hospitals for Treatment of Heart Attack Patients for the Ninth Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palomar Health has been nationally recognized among the top-performing hospitals in the country for treating heart attack patients, earning the American College of Cardiology’s 2025 NCDR Chest Pain–MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. Palomar Health is one of only 323 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.The award highlights Palomar Health’s commitment to implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. The award highlights Palomar Health’s sustained success in meeting rigorous national benchmarks for the treatment of heart attack patients, as outlined by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and American Heart Association (AHA) clinical guidelines. It signifies that Palomar Health consistently delivers the highest standards of cardiac care, improving patient outcomes across North San Diego County.To receive the Chest Pain–MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, Palomar Health has demonstrated continuous achievement in the Chest Pain–MI Registry for nine years in a row and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry places hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.“It is an honor to award Palomar Health with the Platinum Performance Achievement Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain–MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “The receipt of this award indicates that Palomar Health remains committed to providing top-quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 800,000 Americans experience a heart attack each year. Standard treatment guidelines include timely artery reperfusion, aspirin upon arrival and discharge, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among other critical interventions.“Heart attacks affect so many members of our community, and this recognition is a testament to the incredible, lifesaving care the Palomar Health team puts forth every single day,” said Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health. “Together, we continue to ensure each patient that comes through our doors receives the highest level of cardiology care in their critical time of need.”The Chest Pain–MI Registry empowers healthcare providers to consistently deliver science-based, standardized care for high-risk heart attack patients, establishing a national benchmark for improving quality, safety and outcomes.For more information on Palomar Health, please visit PalomarHealth.org

