Randa Stratton-Dutcher Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Faith, Identity, and Reclaiming Your Voice

FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randa Stratton-Dutcher, singer, speaker, and author of “You Have a Gift, Shine Bright”, and “Third Time’s A Charm”, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on faith-led healing, embracing your calling, and giving yourself permission to live fully and unapologetically.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Stratton-Dutcher shares how the aftermath of heartbreak became the foundation of her calling.She explores what it means to reconnect with God, stop playing small, and live in alignment with the gifts you’ve been given—without guilt, shame, or compromise.“Shame and smallness are not virtues; shining bright is how you honor the gifts God gave you,” said Stratton-Dutcher.Randa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/randa-stratton-dutcher

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.