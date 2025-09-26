Dr. James C. Wittig Renowned Orthopedic Oncologist Presents at 27th Annual Mount Sinai Musculoskeletal Pathology Course

Dr. James C. Wittig Presents at 27th Mount Sinai Musculoskeletal Pathology Course providing a deep review on diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal tumors

Nothing feels better than when I get positive feedback from the orthopedic residents that they nailed the musculoskeletal pathology portion on their annual in-training because of this course"” — James C. Wittig, MD

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized orthopedic oncologist and sarcoma surgeon James C. Wittig, M.D., one of the early founders and course directors of the Annual Mount Sinai Musculoskeletal Pathology Course, will return in 2025 as a featured presenter at the 27th Annual Course, September 26–28.

The Annual Mount Sinai Pathology Course provides an in-depth review of the radiological and pathological aspects of musculoskeletal tumors snd other pathological conditions of bones and soft tissues often only superficially covered in medical school curriculum. Treatment and prognosis are also emphasized. The course is given by world renowned experts in musculoskeletal pathology, radiology and orthopedic oncology.

Dr. Wittig, who recently served as Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Morristown Medical Center and Medical Director of Orthopaedic Oncology and Sarcoma Surgery at Atlantic Health System, has been instrumental in shaping this educational forum. The course brings together global leaders in orthopedic surgery, pathology, and oncology to advance the diagnosis and treatment of bone and soft tissue tumors.

Although he has previously served as Course Director, this year Dr. Wittig will contribute in the role of presenter, lecturing on malignant cartilage tumors and guiding case-based discussions.

“I am proud to have been part of the of this annual course for so many years,” said Dr. Wittig. “This year, I look forward to contributing again as a presenter, teaching the multitude of orthopedic residents and supporting the next generation of specialists. Nothing feels better than when I get positive feedback from the orthopedic residents that they nailed the musculoskeletal pathology portion on their annual in-training and board examinations because of the teaching they received in this course"

Co-directed by Dr. Alan, Schiller, Dr. Ilya Iofin and Dr. Roberto A. Garcia, the course brings together an international faculty to provide advanced training in the diagnosis and management of musculoskeletal tumors. The course is extremely interactive consisting of dynaic lectures, summations and interactive sessions.



About Dr. James C. Wittig

Dr. James C. Wittig is a world-renowned orthopedic oncologist and educator. He has held prominent positions, including Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Morristown Medical Center and Medical Director of Orthopaedic Oncology and Sarcoma Surgery at Atlantic Health System; Vice Chair of Orthopedic Surgery and Chief of Orthopedic Oncology at Hackensack University Medical Center; and Chief of Orthopedic Oncology at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Chief of Orthopedic Oncology at Mount Sinai Medical Center and Director, Orthopedic Oncology, NYU Langone Medical Center. He is also co-author of Techniques in Orthopedic Surgical Oncology, the only textbook dedicated to surgical techniques in his specialty.

Learn more at https://www.JamesCWittigMD.com or follow on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/drjameswittig/).

About Mandala Medical Group

Mandala Medical Group, founded by Dr. James C. Wittig, focuses on improving patient health and wellness through innovation. The organization invests in advanced medical technologies and pledges half of its resources to philanthropic initiatives, including a pediatric cancer nonprofit. Learn more at https://www.MandalaMedicalGroup.com.

Media Contact

Arti Loftus

Mandala Medical Group

https://www.mandalamedicalgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.