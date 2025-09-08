Orthopedic Oncologist James C. Wittig Introduces the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of New Jersey

The Pediatric Cancer Foundation of New Jersey! New Non-Profit Will Provide Resources, Comfort, and Research Support for Children and Families

“True healing goes well beyond hospitals and operating rooms. Done with love and compassion, it can support the entire journey for the child and their parents, family, friends, and communities.” — James C. Wittig, MD

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly formed Pediatric Cancer Foundation of New Jersey (PCFNJ) today announced its official launch, dedicated to providing much-needed resources for children diagnosed with cancer, and to supporting their parents and care teams.

Conceived by James C. Wittig, MD, one of the world’s leading orthopedic oncologists, PCFNJ’s mission is to help children and their families face the financial, physical, emotional, and mental health challenges that accompany a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

“It has been a tremendous honor to provide care for thousands of children who were at risk of losing limbs and lives,” said Dr. Wittig. “True healing goes well beyond hospitals and operating rooms. Done with love and compassion, it can support the entire journey for the child and their parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, and communities. I chose to focus my first sabbatical on finally building this Foundation, which was conceived many years ago. We’ve been blessed with an incredible team of colleagues, friends, family, volunteers, and corporate supporters as we begin this exciting journey.”

Programs and Initiatives

In addition to personalized support services and funding research into new treatments, PCFNJ is launching programs designed to bring holistic healing—strengthening body, mind, spirit, and soul—for families in need.

Inaugural programs starting this September include:

- Wellness and Mental Health Services: Talk therapy, meditation, relaxation, yoga, breathwork, spa activities, and more, for children and their families both in the hospital and at home.

- Grant Program: Funding research and educational projects by medical students, residents, and fellows, focused on pediatric cancer treatments and holistic care.

- Creative Arts Program (Positively Creative) led by Megan Wittig: Arts and crafts, music, birthday and holiday celebrations, and comfort animal visits, designed to bring joy and healing.

Leadership and Board

Cynthia Artin has been named Executive Director, bringing nearly three decades of nonprofit leadership.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to contribute my time and experience to Dr. Wittig’s initiative,” said Artin. “He brings positivity, creativity, and compassion to this Foundation, and our team is committed to making a real difference.”

Arlene Kleinsorge, co-founder of PCFNJ and twice cured of cancer by Dr. Wittig, will serve as Family Ambassador.

“As a grandmother of seven, I am honored to help onboard children and families, identify their needs, and coordinate activities, care, and comfort based on their dreams,” Kleinsorge said.

The governing board currently includes Altagracia Miranda, MD, Brad Huntington, Christian Wittig, Jeffrey Singman, and Suzanne Falla, PhD.

“This new organization brings a fresh perspective to supporting children with cancer,” said Dr. Miranda, Chief Wellness Officer of PCFNJ. “Blending body, mind, spirit, and soul with innovative approaches will change how we address pediatric cancer, not only in New Jersey, but across the nation and world.”

The Need

Each year, over 400,000 new cases of cancer affect children worldwide. In New Jersey, approximately 240 children are diagnosed annually. In the U.S., about 700 children and adolescents are diagnosed with malignant bone tumors each year.

About the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of New Jersey

The Pediatric Cancer Foundation of New Jersey is dedicated to supporting children with cancer and their families through financial aid, wellness services, creative arts programs, and research funding.

- Grants support medical students, residents, and fellows pursuing pediatric oncology and sarcoma research.

- Wellness services include meditation, yoga, music therapy, and more, to support both in-hospital and at-home recovery.

- Creative programs (Positively Creative) bring joy through art, music, celebrations, and comfort animals.

Our primary corporate sponsor is Mandala Medical Group, a mission-driven healthcare provider and innovation lab headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Register here for updates - https://www.pediatriccancerfoundationnj.org/

