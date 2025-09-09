Three Years Later: Infant Cured After Limb-Sparing Surgery for Rare Bone Cancer

A rare case of a 10 month old with a Ewing Sarcoma of the radius undergoes a "One of a Kind" limb saving surgery hand centralization by Dr. James C. Wittig

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three years on, one-bone forearm reconstruction shows durable cure and excellent function

A 10-month-old girl was diagnosed with an aggressive and exceedingly rare Ewing sarcoma involving her entire radius bone. Rather than accept amputation as the only option, her parents entrusted her care to Dr. James C. Wittig, one of the world’s leading orthopedic oncologists. This announcement highlights her durable cure and remarkable recuperation three years after surgery.

Key Highlights

- Patient was just 10 months old at the time of diagnosis.

- Diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma of the entire radius, an extremely rare presentation in infants.

- Underwent radical resection of the radius and ulnar centralization, creating a functional one-bone forearm.

- Completed several months of chemotherapy before and after surgery.

- Now more than three years disease-free, thriving, and using her right hand with excellent dexterity.

- Case is so rare that virtually no similar examples have been published in medical literature.

Dr. Wittig and his surgical team performed the radical resection of the entire radius, followed by the reconstructive centralization procedure that fused the wrist to the ulna. This advanced technique spared the child’s arm and hand while ensuring complete tumor removal.

Only weeks after her cast was removed, the infant began moving her fingers and hand, signaling the return of function. Today, at more than three years post-surgery, she is running, playing, and using her right hand almost as well as her left. Remarkably, her ulna has begun to remodel, naturally adapting to fulfill the role of the missing radius.

“This case is truly one of a kind,” said Dr. Wittig. “Ewing sarcoma of the radius in an infant is so rare that we could not find a single comparable case published in medical literature. To save the arm and hand of such a young child and see her now leading a full and healthy life is nothing short of extraordinary. She is, without question, the most sacred patient of my career.”

Ewing sarcoma is the second most common malignant bone tumor in children and adolescents, but cases in infants are nearly unheard of. Its rarity, aggressive behavior, and the delicate anatomy of a baby’s forearm made this surgery exceptionally challenging. Traditional treatment would often mean amputation, but advances in orthopedic oncology now make it possible to both cure the disease and preserve function.

“This family’s trust was the greatest gift of all,” Dr. Wittig added. “It is always the highest compliment when parents allow me and my team to care for their child. Watching her grow, play, and thrive after overcoming such a diagnosis is the ultimate reward.”

The child’s story demonstrates the promise of advanced limb-sparing surgery for even the youngest cancer patients, serving as a beacon of hope to families facing rare and aggressive pediatric cancers.

About Dr. James C. Wittig

Dr. James C. Wittig is a world-renowned orthopedic oncologist and academic leader. Dr. Wittig recently served as Chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Morristown Medical Center and Medical Director of Orthopedic Oncology within Atlantic Health System—one of only about 100 orthopedic oncologists in the United States.

He is internationally recognized for his expertise in the treatment and research of pediatric and adult bone and soft tissue sarcomas, benign tumors, and metastatic disease. Dr. Wittig is also the co-author of Techniques in Orthopedic Surgical Oncology, the only textbook dedicated to surgical techniques in his specialty.

Throughout his career, Dr. Wittig has held prominent positions, including Vice Chair of Orthopedic Surgery and Chief of Orthopedic Oncology at Hackensack University Medical Center; Chief of Orthopedic Oncology at Mount Sinai Medical Center; and Assistant Professor at NYU, where he was awarded Teacher of the Year in 2007. He also trained at the National Cancer Institute at the NIH during his fellowship at the Washington Cancer Institute.

Learn More About James C. Wittig, MD: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drjameswittig/

About the Mandala Medical Group

Mandala Medical Group represents a range of businesses and a non-profit foundation, all centered on improving patient health, wellness, and longevity. Founded by Dr. James C. Wittig, MD, one of the world's most respected Oncological Orthopedists and healthcare leaders.

We are a mission-driven organization with a respected and growing team, all of whom are like-minded, compassionate, creative, caring, and committed professionals.

We invest in new technologies that improve the quality of care through innovations including AI, intelligent devices, humanoids, and other robotics, and embrace medicine, both Western and Eastern. We pledge half our time and resources to serving others, initially through a pediatric cancer non-profit.

Learn more at https://www.mandalamedicalgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mandala-medical-group

