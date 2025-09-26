MDC welcomes Frank Kruse as new Conservation Commissioner

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Conservation Commission and Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) welcome Frank Kruse of Smithville to the Missouri Conservation Commission following his appointment by Gov. Mike Kehoe and pending confirmation by the Missouri Senate.

“Frank has a long history of connection to conservation, including serving in a variety of roles with conservation organizations. He also brings a wealth of professional experience in financial planning, business development, and marketing,” said MDC Director Jason Sumners. “We’re excited to have his knowledge, experience, and passion for conservation on the Commission.”

Kruse is the president of Martin Hill Advisors. He previously served as the vice-president of business development and marketing for Sekisui XenoTech LLC. He also previously served as an international marketing representative for the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Kruse is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia with degrees in Agriculture, Economics, and Russian Studies and a graduate of North Carolina State University with a master’s degree in Economics.

He is a member of several conservation organizations including the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF), Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, and Johnny Morris Institute of Fisheries.

Kruse was raised on a family farm near Carrollton where he learned and lived conservation practices from an early age, such as creating and supporting wildlife habitat. One of his fondest memories is taking a break during the harvest season to hunt surrounding draws and field edges with his brother and father. A lifelong outdoorsperson, he still enjoys hunting deer, turkey, ducks, and doves, along with fishing local streams and hiking and backpacking.

Kruse and his wife Nancy have four grown children and reside on their family farm in rural Platte County where his conservation heritage continues through habitat creation and management for wetlands, woodlands, and fields. They raised their kids to be conservation minded and all enjoy the outdoors.

“One of our youngest kids really took to archery and was an early enrollee in MoNASP [Missouri Archery in the Schools Program] years ago,” Kruse said. “It is amazing how MoNASP has grown to include such a wonderful cross-section of young Missourians from many different walks of life who really learn and benefit from both their individual accomplishments and the teamwork that develops.

MoNASP is an in-school archery program for Missouri students in grades 4 through 12 that teaches the basics of archery, along with the confidence, self-control, patience and discipline. It is coordinated through MDC, the Conservation Federation of Missouri, and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) – of which Kruse is the secretary/treasurer.

“It is amazing how MoNASP has helped more than 200,000 students in more than 1,000 Missouri schools excel both behind the bow and in school and life,” Kruse said.

Kruse added that he has always been a great supporter of MDC. “My relationship with MDC goes way back,” he said. “I recently realized that I’ve been getting the Missouri Conservationist for more than 45 years! It was an amazing publication then and it is even more so today.”

He said that he is thrilled to have the opportunity to serve. “This appointment as a Conservation Commissioner is an honor, and an opportunity to serve the public and help them become more aware of the bountiful natural resources we have in Missouri,” Kruse said.

Commissioner Kruse was appointed for a six-year term that will expire in 2031. He replaces outgoing commissioner Steven Harrison of Rolla, whose term expired July 1. New Commissioner Kruse joins Commissioners Margaret F. (Margy) Eckelkamp of Washington, Raymond T. (Ray) Wagner Jr. of Town and Country in St. Louis County, and Edward C. Clausen of Centertown.

“I am thankful to the governor for this appointment, and I look forward to learning, leading and serving,” he said. “The future of our outdoors is at stake every day and we have to be engaged with Missourians to continue our legacy of conservation excellence for the next generations.”

The Missouri Conservation Commission consists of four members appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. Commissioners serve six-year terms with no salary or other compensation with not more than two allowed from the same political party. Their responsibilities include appointing the MDC director, serving as MDC policy makers, approving regulations of the Wildlife Code of Missouri, strategic planning, and budget development and major expenditure decisions. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/conservation-commission.