Saudi Hospital Seeks to Achieve Local Self-Sufficiency in Radiopharmaceuticals

KFSHRC Supplies Its Products to Nearly 50 Radiopharmaceutical Centers

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is leading efforts to achieve local self-sufficiency in radiopharmaceuticals, ensuring that patients across Saudi Arabia have reliable and timely access to essential diagnostic and therapeutic agents without depending on imports. This step strengthens the Kingdom’s healthcare resilience and reduces vulnerabilities linked to international supply chains.At the core of this strategy is KFSHRC’s Cyclotron & Radiopharmaceuticals Department, which operates three advanced cyclotrons to produce more than 35 high-quality diagnostic and therapeutic products. The department supplies around 45 medical centers and delivers daily shipments to 20 cities across the Kingdom, providing over 30,000 patient doses each year.The hospital has also pioneered the production of critical isotopes such as iodine-123 and gallium-67, in addition to advanced therapeutic isotopes like iodine-124 and lutetium-177, which are transforming molecular imaging and targeted cancer therapies. All production follows international safety and quality standards, including GMP and ISO 9001.KFSHRC is complementing this effort with investments in training programs in radiopharmacy, radiochemistry, and cyclotron engineering to build national expertise and long-term sustainability. Expansion plans for new cyclotron facilities in underserved regions further underline its commitment to equitable access and self-reliance in advanced healthcare solutions.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

