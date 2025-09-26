DPS Makes Significant Meth Seizure During Carson Co. Traffic Stop (Northwest Texas Region)

CARSON CO. – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized nearly 60 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop along I-40 in Carson Co. yesterday.

On Sept. 24, at approximately 12:05 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2005 Jeep Cherokee traveling east on I-40 near Amarillo, Texas for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Trooper discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of suspected methamphetamine concealed inside the vehicle’s fuel tank.

DPS Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

The 28-year-old male driver, Alexis Garcia, of Albuquerque, N.M., was arrested and booked into the Randall Co. Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Texas to Oklahoma.A

###(DPS - Northwest Texas Region)