Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,464 in the last 365 days.

DPS Makes Significant Meth Seizure During Carson Co. Traffic Stop (Northwest Texas Region)

CARSON CO. – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized nearly 60 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop along I-40 in Carson Co. yesterday.

On Sept. 24, at approximately 12:05 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2005 Jeep Cherokee traveling east on I-40 near Amarillo, Texas for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Trooper discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of suspected methamphetamine concealed inside the vehicle’s fuel tank. 

DPS Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

The 28-year-old male driver, Alexis Garcia, of Albuquerque, N.M., was arrested and booked into the Randall Co. Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Texas to Oklahoma.A

###(DPS - Northwest Texas Region)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DPS Makes Significant Meth Seizure During Carson Co. Traffic Stop (Northwest Texas Region)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more