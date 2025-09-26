Response assessment to tropical cyclone “Ragasa”

MACAU, September 26 - Due to the impact of Tropical Cyclone “Ragasa”, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued early warnings on 20 September, indicating that “Ragasa” was expected to reach super typhoon intensity and could potentially cause storm surge flooding comparable to that of “Mangkhut”. Assessments concluded it would pose a severe threat to Macao. In response, the Macao SAR Government was on high alert. The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, convened a special meeting with the five Secretaries to coordinate a series of measures to address Super Typhoon “Ragasa”. Mr Sam instructed all sectors to collaborate, coordinate, and assist one another, ensuring the effective implementation of preventive and response measures to maximize the protection of citizens’ life and property, and to maintain social stability.

The Macao SAR Government has fully mobilized resources and collaborated with community groups to unite efforts in preventing and mitigating the impact of “Ragasa”. Utilizing the “Civil Protection Community Liaison Mechanism”, meetings were convened at the Civil Protection Operations Centre with various associations and professional organizations to coordinate preventive measures, public awareness campaigns, and recovery efforts related to Tropical Cyclone “Ragasa”. The meeting garnered strong support from all entities of the civil protection structure.

As “Ragasa” was approaching Macao, the Macao SAR Government initiated comprehensive response measures. The civil protection structure held a press conference to issue early public warnings and outline a series of countermeasures at 11:00 a.m. on 23 September. During the conference, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau announced the issuance of an Orange Storm Surge Warning at 1:00 p.m. that same day, followed by Typhoon Signal No. 8 at 5:00 p.m. In accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, pursuant to Article 8, Item 1 of Article 9, and Sub-item 7 of Item 1 of Article 11 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Law), in order to safeguard the life and property of citizens, the Macao Special Administrative Region entered into the immediate prevention stage as of 1:00 p.m. on 23 September. The civil protection structure was simultaneously activated, implementing the “Low-lying Areas Evacuation Plan for Storm Surge during Typhoon”.

Evacuation operations were conducted by evacuation teams composed of the Macao Customs Service, the Public Security Police Force, the Judiciary Police, the Fire Services Bureau, and the Academy of Public Security Forces of Macao, in collaboration with departments such as the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Social Welfare Bureau, the Transport Bureau, and the Macau Red Cross. The Civil Protection Operations Centre issued audio warning for storm surge in high spots and low-lying areas. Frontline personnel utilized the “Low-lying Areas Screening and Evacuation System” to notify and evacuate residents in low-lying areas. The evacuation operations concluded around 5:00 p.m., successfully evacuating 9,070 households, totaling 3,236 individuals.

To support the evacuation operations, the Social Welfare Bureau opened all 17 emergency shelters and 4 emergency evacuation points to the public, accommodating a total of 705 individuals during the period.

Additionally, during the passage of Tropical Cyclone “Ragasa” over Macao, the city implemented multiple response measures. In accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch No. 181/2025, in order to safeguard the life and property of citizens, venues and premises offering games of fortune were temporarily closed upon the issuance of a tropical cyclone signal higher than No. 8 by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau. They resumed operations at 2:00 a.m. on 25 September.

The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau also coordinated with local telecommunication operators to send mass SMS alerts, ensuring all individuals in Macao received timely evacuation notices and could prepare accordingly.

For transportation, starting at 3:30 p.m. on 23 September, the West Car Park of the HZMB Macao Frontier Post was open free of charge for light motor vehicles. Six integrated resort enterprises made approximately 3,680 free parking spaces available for public use. Starting at 6:30 p.m. the same day, 27 public car parks in low-lying areas were closed. Meanwhile, the four cross-sea bridges connecting Macao and Taipa, along with the Lotus Bridge, were also closed. The lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge was open to light motor and authorised vehicles only at 6:00 p.m. During Typhoon Signals No. 9 and No. 10, the lower deck was temporarily closed for safety reasons. Following the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau’s downgrade to Typhoon Signal No. 8 at 4:00 p.m. on 24 September, the lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge reopened. By 11:00 p.m., the Bureau further downgraded to Typhoon Signal No. 3, allowing all four cross-sea bridges and the Lotus Bridge to reopen at 11:00 p.m. The lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge was subsequently closed after all vehicles had departed.

Regarding passenger immigration clearance services, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Checkpoint suspended operations at 3:00 p.m. on 23 September. The Border Gate Checkpoint, the Qingmao Checkpoint, and the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Zone Checkpoint suspended operations at 7:00 p.m. The Hengqin Port also closed its Passenger Clearance Hall at 7:00 p.m., retaining only vehicle channels services.

During Typhoon Signals No. 9 and No. 10, vehicle channels services were also suspended. Following the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau’s downgrade to Typhoon Signals No. 8 and No. 3, land border crossings gradually resumed operations. The clearance services at the vehicle channels and the Clearance Hall for On-board Passengers at Hengqin Port reopened at 5:30 p.m. By 9:00 p.m., the Border Gate Checkpoint, the Qingmao Checkpoint, and the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Zone Checkpoint resumed operations. The Passenger Clearance Hall at Hengqin Port reopened at 11:00 p.m. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Checkpoint resumed passenger and vehicle immigration clearance services at 12:00 a.m. on 25 September.

In terms of public welfare safeguards, in response to the rapid water level rise caused by the storm surge, the Macau Electricity Company, Ltd. (CEM) implemented temporary power outages in certain low-lying areas starting around 10:00 a.m. on 24 September. Approximately 16,000 households were affected during that period. The company promptly arranged for power restoration after the tide receded. These measures effectively ensured public safety and protected power supply facilities from damage.

Regarding debris clearance operations, the Civil Protection Operations Centre swiftly coordinated five major evacuation departments and the Municipal Affairs Bureau to conduct safety inspections of all roads across Macao, operating under safety permits. Subsequently, during the Typhoon Signal No. 3 period, the Centre coordinated with the Macau Construction Machinery Engineering Association and the China Construction Engineering (Macau) Company Limited to launch debris clearance operations in various districts. Utilizing heavy machinery, they swiftly removed fallen trees and cleared road obstructions, ensuring the smooth flow of major roads throughout Macao.

In terms of incident statistics, the Civil Protection Operations Centre recorded a total of 259 incident reports, which included 147 cases of removing falling and swinging objects, 71 cases of handling fallen trees and other collapsed structures, 6 cases of collapsed construction site facilities, 23 cases of fire alarms (mostly involving smoke from electrical boxes), and 11 cases of individuals being trapped. During that period, 8 injury cases related to the typhoon were recorded. One person sustained serious injuries requiring hospitalization but was not in life-threatening condition, while the other 7 sustained minor injuries.

As Tropical Cyclone “Ragasa” was gradually moving away from Macao, the Geophysical and Meteorological Bureau issued the Typhoon Signal No. 3 at 11:00 p.m. on 24 September. In accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, the immediate prevention stage was terminated as of 11:00 p.m. on 24 September. The Typhoon Signal No. 8 and higher signals lasted a total of 30 hours.

The Chief Executive expressed gratitude and appreciation to civil servants across all sectors, particularly to all entities of civil protection structure, for their efforts in responding to Super Typhoon “Ragasa”. Mr Sam instructed them to continue their diligent work in post-disaster recovery. The Secretary for Security and Commander of Joint Civil Protection Operations, Mr Wong Sio Chak, also summarized the overall response, noting that under the Chief Executive’s leadership, all sectors collaborated effectively to implement early warning systems and preparedness measures. Despite Macao being battered by Category 12 winds and experiencing widespread severe flooding, no major incidents occurred, and society returned to basic normalcy within a short timeframe. Throughout the process, thorough communication and close coordination among all entities of civil protection structure, ensured that various early warnings, response deployments, and preventive measures were proactively and effectively implemented. This fully demonstrates the commitment of all involved to bottom-line thinking, strong crisis awareness, and a spirit of efficient collaboration and unity, collectively safeguarding the life and property of residents and tourists. This response to Typhoon “Ragasa” exemplified the modern model of civil protection that is “government-led, with diverse community participation and active cooperation of residents” to minimize the potential impacts of natural disasters on Macao.