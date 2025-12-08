CE reviews progress of initiatives for Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

MACAU, December 8 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, recently chaired the third meeting of the leading group for the promotion of the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, during which the progress of various initiatives relating to the Cooperation Zone was reviewed and discussed.

Since its establishment, the leading group has held three meetings, at which decisions have been made to strengthen support for the development of the Cooperation Zone in areas including policy, legislation, personnel, and resource allocation, noted Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive said adjustments were made last month to the leadership of the Administrative Committee and the Executive Committee of the Cooperation Zone. Building upon a solid foundation, these bodies would continue to play a coordinating role in integration, focusing on promoting high-quality development.

Looking forward, the development of the Cooperation Zone would centre on key areas such as scientific and technological innovation, industrial advancement, improving convenience for Macao residents living or working there, and facilitating the efficient movement of people and goods between Macao and Hengqin.

A comprehensive package of policy measures would be implemented in an effective manner to inject greater momentum into the overall development of the Cooperation Zone, enabling it to present a renewed outlook and achieve new breakthroughs, said Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive instructed departments of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government with responsibility for Cooperation Zone matters to conduct a comprehensive review of their upcoming tasks related to it, advance key projects in a systematic manner, and continue to deploy their most capable civil servants to participate in the Cooperation Zone’s development.

Leading group members attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Security, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak.