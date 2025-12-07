Prizes awarded for different races of the 2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix

MACAU, December 7 - The first week of the 2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix, organized by the Sports Bureau, the Automobile General Association of Macao-China, OTK Kart Asia and IAME Asia, and sponsored by Sands China Limited, took place from December 4 to 7 featuring the 2025 ROK Cup Asia Final (MINI ROK, ROK Junior, ROK Senior, ROK Expert) and the AAMC Karting Championship (KZ Round 8, AAMC Cup, Sands Cup). The results of the respective finals are as follows:

Race First Second Third Fourth Fifth Sands Cup HO On Iao (Macao, China) HO On Kei (Macao, China) CHEANG Ching Lung (Macao, China) LO Lin Clarie (Macao, China) — AAMC Cup Eli Bernie Ray Charles GERATHY (Macao, China) Marco DE SOUZA (Macao, China) Oliver James WATTERUD (Macao, China) — — KZ Open Class (Overall) CHEONG Man Hei (Macao, China) Leonardo Lopes DE OLIVEIRA (Macao, China) WONG Shing Hon (Hong Kong, China) — — KZ Open Class (Master) WONG Shing Hon (Hong Kong, China) CHEONG Pang (Macao, China) CHEONG Chon Leong (Macao, China) — — KZ One-Make Class Junio Emanuel DA COSTA PEREIRA (Macao, China) LOU Chi Leong (Macao, China) LEONG Ka Hou (Macao, China) — — MINI ROK KWONG Mason Alexander (Hong Kong, China) Max ZVARICH (Thailand) Hudson Owen KELLY (Australia) Michael Vino SATRIO (Indonesia) Syabil Umar BASALAMAH (Indonesia) ROK Junior Bruno Fu (USA) Braden Philip WATSON (New Zealand) Jaime AMBROSE (United Kingdom) Enzo Gabriel TIPAY (Philippines) WU Ka Yu (Hong Kong, China) ROK Senior MI Hei Long Enoch (China) Derunov EFIM (Kyrgyzstan) Luke Joshua ARMSTRONG (Australia) — — ROK Expert Roy TANG (Singapore) YIK Ka Chun Francis (Hong Kong, China) Werasak AIEMWICHAN (Thailand) — —

Prizes were awarded to the winners of the different categories after the races finished. Guests included: Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Chong Coc Veng, Chairman of the Automobile General Association of Macao-China; Dr. Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands; Mr. Mok Chi Hang, Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Roberto Carlos Osório, President of the Automobile General Association of Macao-China; Mr. Vong Ka Kun, Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Brendan Lim, OTK Kart Asia General Manager; Ms. Eunice Chan, Manager of Marketing of Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Company Ltd.

The second week of the 2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix will be held from December 10 to 14, featuring races of the IAME Asia Final (Cadet, Junior, Senior, Master). Admission is free for residents and tourists to visit and experience the excitement of motorsports.

