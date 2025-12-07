2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon concludes

MACAU, December 7 - The 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), was held today (7 December) at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. Victor Kipchirchir from Kenya won the men’s marathon with a new race record, while Mastewal Birhanu Senay from Ethiopia won the women’s marathon.

The 44th running of the Macao International Marathon started at 6:00 a.m. today and attracted elite athletes and long-distance running enthusiasts alike to compete for top honors in different categories. The marathon and half-marathon courses once again ran along the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, passed by the World Heritage attraction A-Ma Temple and crossed the Sai Van Bridge.

The start of the races was officiated by: Ms. O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Francis Lui, Chairman of GEG; Mr. Chan Pou Sin, President of AGAM; and Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of GEG.

In the men’s marathon, Victor Kipchirchir from Kenya secured the title with a record-breaking time of 2:09:27 ahead of John Hakizimana from Rwanda and Barecha Tolosa Geleto from Ethiopia. Ethiopian athletes dominated the women’s marathon, with Mastewal Birhanu Senay winning the title with a time of 2:31:37 ahead of compatriots Selam Fente Gebre and Kolole Mekashu Tefera.

In the Macao athlete category, the top three in the men’s marathon were Fong Ieng Wai, Lam Weng Hang and Lo Sik Kin. The top three Macao athletes in the women’s marathon were Wu Yangyang, Chio Tong Tong and Xu Zhonghuang.

The winners in all categories are as follows:

Category Marathon Half-marathon Mini-marathon Men’s Women’s Men’s Women’s Men’s Women’s Overall Victor Kipchirchir Mastewal Birhanu Senay Martin Njenga Lucy Ndambuki -- -- Macao Fong Ieng Wai Wu Yangyang Wong Chin Wa Hoi Long -- -- Group A Ho Chi Tong Mastewal Birhanu Senay Martin Njenga Zhao Na Hong Chi Lok Lam Chi Cheng B Paul Matheka Wu Yangyang David Rono Lucy Ndambuki Wong Ngai Lon Chao Kin I C Bereket Yadete Kase Ruth Karanja Gonsalves Olimpio da Silva Hoi Long Liu Qinghua Rosa Mota D Joseph Ngare Xu Zhonghuang Jeffrey Mather Chan Kuai Heong E Godefriedus Heijboer Yu Zhaodi

The winning organizations of the Active Group Trophies are as follows:

Sport Association and Government Registered Organization: Care Action Macao;

Public and Private Entities: Galaxy Entertainment Group.

The Senior Trophy was won by 72-year-old Wu Ion Hong.

The popular “Most Creative Costume Award” competition was held again this year and attracted many participants to dress up in their favorite costume. The results were announced and the awards were presented to the winners after the races concluded.

Other guests attending the prize presentation included: Mr. Ma Iao Hang, Chairman of AGAM; Mr. Vong Iao Lek, Advisor of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Member of the Executive Council, President of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China and Member of the Sports Committee; Mr. Mok Chi Hang, Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG; Ms. Eileen Lui, Group Director of Human Resources and Administration of GEG; Mr. Thomas Arasi, Chief Financial Officer of GEG; Mr. Anderson Liao, Assistant Vice President of Sports Management of Entertainment Services of GEG; Ms. Rosa Mota, Portuguese Olympic gold medalist in women’s marathon; Mr. Vong Ka Kun, Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of the Sports Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee.

Athletes who finished the race may check their results at www.macaomarathon.com and download their certificates at www.marathon-photos.com from 26 December.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomarathon.com or the “Macao Marathon” mobile application, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.