Macao Is Awarded "Best BT-MICE City" Once Again Demonstrating Exhibition Strength Continuously Recognised Globally

MACAU, September 26 - On 25 September, at the TTG Travel Awards 2025 ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand, Macao was awarded the title of "Best BT-MICE City." This is the fourth award in the exhibition sector that Macao has received this year, and it marks the third consecutive year that Macao has won an international exhibition award, following the earlier recognition as "Best Convention City (Asia)". The award was accepted by representatives of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of Macao SAR.

This year, the Macao MICE industry has received numerous accolades, including the "Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Five-Star Award" and "Best Integrated Resort (Meetings and Exhibitions)," showing that Macao's comprehensive exhibition capabilities are widely recognised internationally.

Connecting International Businesspeople and Unveiling Infinite Opportunities

During the award ceremony in Thailand, IPIM, in collaboration with the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), organised a delegation of 12 companies from Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone Hengqin (hereinafter referred to as "Co-operation Zone"), including travel agencies, convention and exhibition service providers, and integrated tourism and leisure companies. They participated in the "2025 Incentive Travel & Conventions Meetings Asia" (IT&CMA) and set up the "Macao-Hengqin Pavilion" to promote the exhibition environment and advantages of Macao and Hengqin, aiming to attract more international exhibition events to be held in Macao and the Co-operation Zone. The event also included networking sessions, resulting in 456 business meetings.

During the event, IPIM arranged for exhibitors at the "Macao-Hengqin Pavilion" to participate in the "Global MICE Collaborative Certification" (GMC) training course jointly provided by the three major international exhibition organisations: the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), the Meeting Professionals International (MPI), and the Society for Incentive Travel Executives (SITE). This training provided practical knowledge in conventions and exhibitions.

"Exhibition + Training" to Expand Collaborative Resources

In the first half of this year, Macao hosted a total of 918 exhibition events, an increase of 29% compared to the same period last year. The second half of the year will also see a number of international conferences, including the 18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Asia Pacific Trade Summit, the 25th Asian Congress of Surgery, the 50th Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT) Congress, and the 32nd Asia Pacific Structural Engineering & Construction Conference (APSEC). These achievements fully demonstrate Macao's unique appeal as an international convention and exhibition destination.

IPIM and the Macao MICE sector will continue to deepen co-operation with international exhibition organisations, including the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), and the Society for Incentive Travel Executive (SITE), in order to introduce international standard exhibition training courses and further develop localised supporting programmes to enhance the professional development of local MICE practitioners and strengthen the talent pipeline. Simultaneously, by driving both "international exhibition events" and "exhibition talent cultivation", they aim to establish Macao and Hengqin as an ideal destination for hosting exhibition activities.