33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will dazzle first two nights of National Day Holidays

MACAU, September 26 - (MGTO) Promotional Video of 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

The two fireworks shows of the Chinese and Portuguese companies during the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”) are scheduled for the evening of 1st October, the National Day. Postponed because of weather conditions earlier, the two fireworks shows of the Philippine and Japanese companies are rescheduled to take place on 2 October. The four displays are set to spark great joy for spectators in celebration of the National Day for two nights in a row.

The four internationally-leading pyrotechnic companies will set the night sky ablaze in Macao for two consecutive nights, creating splendid experience of “tourism + events” for residents and visitors alike. Two fireworks displays will take place at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. each evening. Each show will span about 18 minutes. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the fireworks at vantage points and get immersed in the festive vibes as they celebrate the National Day together.

The iconic parallel activity, Fireworks Carnival, will take place on the waterfront next to Macao Science Center from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on 1 and 2 October.

In accord with the current typhoon season in Macao, MGTO has formulated the contingency plan for adverse weather and typhoon situations. The Office will closely monitor the special weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau through the interdepartmental mechanism, thus making timely assessments and adjustments to the event arrangements. Event adjustments will be announced to the public as soon as possible.

For more information about the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, please visit the event website: http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo.