【Robust marketing】MGTO will unveil Mega Sale in Indonesia on 9 October MAK MAK x local trendy IP raise visibility in advance

MACAU, September 30 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will roll out large-scale tourism promotional events in Indonesia and Malaysia between 9 and 12 October, vigorously tapping into the potential of Southeast Asia as an international market. During the promotional event in Indonesia, MAK MAK will partner with the local trendy webcomic Tahilalats in branding Macao. To spotlight the event in advance, both IPs will grace the Car Free Day for a fun encounter with residents in Jakarta for two consecutive weekends.

Following a series of promotional initiatives last year, MGTO is once again staging a tourism promotional event in the capital of Indonesia this year. The four-day event namely “Experience Macao Mega Sale” will be held in Gandaria City Mall in Jakarta to showcase Macao’s vibrant scene of “tourism +”. Encompassing different zones with fun interactive games and travel agencies’ product sales, the event aims to attract Indonesian visitors to Macao as part of the international marketing endeavors.

MAK MAK x Indonesian trendy IP Tahilalats

The promotion is fueled by MGTO’s collaboration with Tahilalats, an Indonesian webcomic that has shot to stardom in recent years, to interest potential young travelers for a wider promotional impact.

Featuring funny caricatures and graffiti tones, Tahilalats brims with Indonesia’s local cultural sentiment. Enjoying wide popularity among generation Z, the comic attracts over 12 million followers on social media. The promotional event brings together Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK and Tahilalats for online promotions and mascot encounters before the event, mascot participation and photo installations in the event, along with cross-over souvenirs, tailored for the segment of young travelers and diversification of visitor markets.

Pre-event promotion on Car Free Day

MGTO has unfolded a series of online and offline promotions including KOLs’ posts online and advertisements on radio, newspapers and online press as well as on social media. On the two consecutive weekends before the event, the Office rides on the Car Free Day, a popular public event advocating for green travel every Sunday in Jakarta, when MAK MAK and Tahilalats are arranged to greet locals for photos and lucky-draw opportunities. The IPs’ lively presence will enhance visibility of the mega promotional event which will kick off in Jakarta next Thursday (9 October).

Tap into overseas markets online and offline

Last year, MGTO held a promotional event in Central Park Mall in Jakarta, besides arranging for delegations of Indonesian travel trade and KOLs successively to visit and experience Macao’s latest tourism products. The efforts were combined with online promotional initiatives as part of a diverse campaign to expand visitor markets.

MGTO joined ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 in Jakarta in February and August this year, running a mega Macao Pavilion with a travel trade delegation to highlight the destination’s vibrant appeal of “tourism +” for potential visitors from Indonesia and Southeast Asia, in active pursuit of international visitor markets.

At present, Indonesia ranks as the sixth largest visitor market for Macao. Air services are available between Indonesia and Macao. MGTO will forge ahead with the development of the Indonesian and Southeast Asian visitor markets by a variety of strategic promotional initiatives, to expand international visitor markets for more robust tourism and economy in Macao.