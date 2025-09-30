Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for August 2025
MACAU, September 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 92.9% in August 2025, an uplift of 1.5 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 3.0% year-on-year to 1,303,000. Meanwhile, number of inbound package tour visitors to the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) decreased by 18.8% year-on-year to 162,000 in August but rose by 7.4% month-on-month.
At the end of August this year, there were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public, an increase of 3 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms rose by 1.3% to 45,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms climbed by 1.5 percentage points year-on-year to 92.9% in August; the rates for 5-star (95.7%) and 4-star hotels (88.2%) rose by 2.2 percentage points and 1.6 percentage points respectively, whereas the rate for 3-star hotels (89.9%) dropped by 0.9 percentage points.
Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 3.0% year-on-year to 1,303,000 in August, with guests from the Chinese mainland (991,000) rising by 2.4%. International guests (87,000) grew by 20.3% year-on-year; among them, those from Thailand (8,000) jumped by 157.7%, and those from the Republic of Korea (28,000), Japan (10,000), Singapore (5,000) and Malaysia (5,000) went up by 6.0%, 58.2%, 36.2% and 29.2% respectively, while those from India (5,000) fell by 5.7%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.6 nights in August.
In August, number of inbound package tour visitors fell by 18.8% year-on-year to 162,000; those from the Chinese mainland dropped by 24.0% to 142,000, while international tour visitors went up by 30.2% to 14,000.
In the first eight months of 2025, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments was 89.8%, up by 4.3 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests increased by 0.1% year-on-year to 9,791,000, while the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.7 nights. A total of 1,280,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded in the first eight months, down by 6.1% year-on-year; yet, international tour visitors grew by 11.7% to 143,000.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.