Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for August 2025

MACAU, September 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 92.9% in August 2025, an uplift of 1.5 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 3.0% year-on-year to 1,303,000. Meanwhile, number of inbound package tour visitors to the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) decreased by 18.8% year-on-year to 162,000 in August but rose by 7.4% month-on-month.

At the end of August this year, there were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public, an increase of 3 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms rose by 1.3% to 45,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms climbed by 1.5 percentage points year-on-year to 92.9% in August; the rates for 5-star (95.7%) and 4-star hotels (88.2%) rose by 2.2 percentage points and 1.6 percentage points respectively, whereas the rate for 3-star hotels (89.9%) dropped by 0.9 percentage points.

Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 3.0% year-on-year to 1,303,000 in August, with guests from the Chinese mainland (991,000) rising by 2.4%. International guests (87,000) grew by 20.3% year-on-year; among them, those from Thailand (8,000) jumped by 157.7%, and those from the Republic of Korea (28,000), Japan (10,000), Singapore (5,000) and Malaysia (5,000) went up by 6.0%, 58.2%, 36.2% and 29.2% respectively, while those from India (5,000) fell by 5.7%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.6 nights in August.

In August, number of inbound package tour visitors fell by 18.8% year-on-year to 162,000; those from the Chinese mainland dropped by 24.0% to 142,000, while international tour visitors went up by 30.2% to 14,000.

In the first eight months of 2025, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments was 89.8%, up by 4.3 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests increased by 0.1% year-on-year to 9,791,000, while the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.7 nights. A total of 1,280,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded in the first eight months, down by 6.1% year-on-year; yet, international tour visitors grew by 11.7% to 143,000.