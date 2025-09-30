Transport and communications statistics for August 2025

MACAU, September 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in the Macao Special Administrative Region totalled 253,331 as at end-August 2025, up by 0.8% year-on-year. In August, cross-border vehicular traffic (983,563 trips) and passenger ferry trips (6,857 trips) rose by 23.3% and 1.5% year-on-year respectively, whereas arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,934 trips) dropped by 5.4%. As at end-August, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,499,914) and internet subscribers (781,346) showed respective growth of 4.4% and 1.7% year-on-year.

In August, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 33.8% year-on-year to 789 (electric vehicles accounted for 297 or 37.6%). In the first eight months of 2025, new registration of motor vehicles decreased by 7.3% year-on-year to 7,708, with the proportion of electric vehicles (2,918) growing by 7.7 percentage points to 37.9%. Number of traffic accidents went down by 7.8% year-on-year to 1,175 in August, with 4 persons killed and 484 persons injured. A total of 9,843 traffic accidents were recorded in the first eight months, which resulted in 4 deaths and 3,637 injuries.

As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 23.3% year-on-year to 983,563 trips in August. Light passenger car trips rose by 25.5% year-on-year to 932,912; of which, Hengqin single-plate vehicle trips (199,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (145,000) went up by 48.2% and 10.8% respectively. In August, passenger ferry trips (6,857 trips) increased by 1.5% year-on-year, whereas arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,934 trips) reduced by 5.4%. In the first eight months, cross-border vehicular traffic (7,236,499 trips) went up by 23.0% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (52,511 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (36,541 trips) fell by 2.0% and 4.5% respectively.

With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (7,331 tonnes) grew by 38.5% year-on-year in August, whereas port containerized cargo (16,067 tonnes) dropped by 1.8%. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 5.9% year-on-year to 10,107 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (423 tonnes) decreased by 3.2%, while that of outward cargo (9,173 tonnes) and transit cargo (511 tonnes) expanded by 6.2% and 9.7% respectively. In the first eight months, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (46,878 tonnes) rose by 2.4% year-on-year, while port containerized cargo (122,555 tonnes) and air cargo (67,147 tonnes) diminished by 5.9% and 0.3% respectively.

As at the end of August 2025, number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 4.4% year-on-year to 1,499,914, with postpaid subscribers (1,061,396) and prepaid card subscribers (438,518) rising by 2.1% and 10.3% respectively. Number of fixed-line telephone subscribers went down by 6.4% year-on-year to 78,249. Internet subscribers totalled 781,346 as at end-August, up by 1.7% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in August dropped by 1.8% to 148 million hours, while the total duration of internet usage in the first eight months (1.17 billion hours) held stable year-on-year.