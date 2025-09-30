Transport and communications statistics for August 2025
MACAU, September 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in the Macao Special Administrative Region totalled 253,331 as at end-August 2025, up by 0.8% year-on-year. In August, cross-border vehicular traffic (983,563 trips) and passenger ferry trips (6,857 trips) rose by 23.3% and 1.5% year-on-year respectively, whereas arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,934 trips) dropped by 5.4%. As at end-August, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,499,914) and internet subscribers (781,346) showed respective growth of 4.4% and 1.7% year-on-year.
In August, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 33.8% year-on-year to 789 (electric vehicles accounted for 297 or 37.6%). In the first eight months of 2025, new registration of motor vehicles decreased by 7.3% year-on-year to 7,708, with the proportion of electric vehicles (2,918) growing by 7.7 percentage points to 37.9%. Number of traffic accidents went down by 7.8% year-on-year to 1,175 in August, with 4 persons killed and 484 persons injured. A total of 9,843 traffic accidents were recorded in the first eight months, which resulted in 4 deaths and 3,637 injuries.
As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 23.3% year-on-year to 983,563 trips in August. Light passenger car trips rose by 25.5% year-on-year to 932,912; of which, Hengqin single-plate vehicle trips (199,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (145,000) went up by 48.2% and 10.8% respectively. In August, passenger ferry trips (6,857 trips) increased by 1.5% year-on-year, whereas arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,934 trips) reduced by 5.4%. In the first eight months, cross-border vehicular traffic (7,236,499 trips) went up by 23.0% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (52,511 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (36,541 trips) fell by 2.0% and 4.5% respectively.
With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (7,331 tonnes) grew by 38.5% year-on-year in August, whereas port containerized cargo (16,067 tonnes) dropped by 1.8%. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 5.9% year-on-year to 10,107 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (423 tonnes) decreased by 3.2%, while that of outward cargo (9,173 tonnes) and transit cargo (511 tonnes) expanded by 6.2% and 9.7% respectively. In the first eight months, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (46,878 tonnes) rose by 2.4% year-on-year, while port containerized cargo (122,555 tonnes) and air cargo (67,147 tonnes) diminished by 5.9% and 0.3% respectively.
As at the end of August 2025, number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 4.4% year-on-year to 1,499,914, with postpaid subscribers (1,061,396) and prepaid card subscribers (438,518) rising by 2.1% and 10.3% respectively. Number of fixed-line telephone subscribers went down by 6.4% year-on-year to 78,249. Internet subscribers totalled 781,346 as at end-August, up by 1.7% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in August dropped by 1.8% to 148 million hours, while the total duration of internet usage in the first eight months (1.17 billion hours) held stable year-on-year.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.