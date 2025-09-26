Maxine Hartley: Senior Program Manager at Sam’s Club Driving Innovation in Real Estate Execution

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advocating for Women in Engineering and Leadership While Elevating Operational ExcellenceRecognized as a 2025 honoree by Influential Women, Maxine Hartley is making her mark as Senior Program Manager of Real Estate Execution at Sam’s Club, based in Bentonville, Arkansas. In this role, she leads strategic initiatives that shape store development and drive operational excellence nationwide. With more than a decade of expertise in project management, procurement, and sourcing—largely within the Walmart and Sam’s Club ecosystem—Maxine has established herself as a leader who combines analytical rigor with a collaborative approach to solving complex business challenges.Her career includes influential leadership positions such as Senior Manager of Procurement and Sourcing Execution Manager, where she was instrumental in optimizing processes and overseeing multimillion-dollar projects. These experiences have equipped her with the insight to streamline operations and inspire innovation, ensuring that the company continues to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing retail environment.A proud graduate of the University of Arkansas, Maxine holds both a Master of Science in Operations Management and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. Beyond her academic and professional achievements, she is a committed advocate for women in STEM and leadership roles. Her involvement in organizations such as Phi Sigma Rho and the Society of Women Engineers reflects her dedication to building networks of support and empowering the next generation of female leaders.Known for her strong work ethic, intellectual curiosity, and passion for mentorship, Maxine thrives on connecting with diverse teams and learning from global perspectives. She particularly values Walmart’s International Associates Week, a celebration of culture and collaboration that has become one of her favorite traditions.Through her leadership, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Maxine Hartley continues to pave the way for innovation in real estate execution while inspiring others to reach their full potential.Learn More about Maxine Hartley:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/maxine-phansiri Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

