A Day with Benjamin Johnson: Celebrating a 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist Bringing New Life to a Dead Language 

Benjamin Johnson commands the room during his Latin I class at Hampden Academy.

Walk into Benjamin Johnson’s classroom at Hampden Academy, and you will find teenagers who are enthusiastic, laughing, and engaged. Placed on a desk in the corner of the room is a bottle of olive oil, sprigs of thyme, and an open bag of almonds. This isn’t a cooking class, though; it’s Latin I.

Johnson has worked at Hampden Academy as a Latin teacher for more than 20 years. When he first joined the school in the early 2000s, the Latin program was very small and lacked student interest. Ruey Yehle, former Hampden Academy principal who hired Johnson, said she remembers when that dynamic began to change.

“Within a few years [of Johnson’s hiring], the [Latin] program just exploded—and it was because of Ben’s reaching out to kids,” Yehle explained. “He welcomed everybody, and he made it so that they were successful.”

A running joke among Hampden Academy administrators past and present is how Johnson has turned an antiquated language into a subject that many students end up pursuing for all four years of high school—even pushing through the challenging AP Seminar with Johnson’s help.

“The enthusiasm that he brings to others and that dead language just speaks to him as a person,” Reg Ruhlin, former RSU 22 principal, said.

“What I’ve noticed about Ben is that he talks to the kids like they’re young adults,” Ryan Crane, RSU 22 assistant principal, said. “I can see students going to him and having authentic conversations with him about meaningful stuff.”

Benjamin Johnson conducts a sensory activity in Latin I that amuses students and gets them to think about ancient Rome.

In May, Johnson was announced as 2025 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year, and he is now one of four state finalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. During the week of September 22, as part of the final stage for the Teacher of the Year selection process, a panel of state leaders visited RSU 22 to see Johnson in his classroom—and to hear from the students, colleagues, administrators, and community members who know him best.

One of those colleagues—who Johnson met through his deep involvement with the National Junior Classical League (NJCL) Convention—flew all the way to Maine from Texas to share his thoughts.

“Ben is one of the few educators who truly inspired me to be better,” Lee said. “What truly sets Ben apart is that he is an advocate and a champion of all children.”

Lee recalled an instance at a recent NJCL Convention when a student from a school without a lot of resources in Louisiana decided to run for the position of secretary of the organization. Johnson felt that there was a moment of injustice, as other students were acting unkindly to her, and he spoke up on this student’s behalf—despite the fact that they did not know one another.

“He truly believes that Latin is for all,” Lee expressed.

A poster at Hampden Academy recruits students for the Junior Classical League club.

A board in Benajmin Johnson’s classroom shows the wide impact that the Junior Classical League club has had on Hampden Academy.

That sense of welcoming has made a major impact on school culture. At Hampden Academy to-date, there are more than 70 students involved in the Junior Classical League (JCL) club, making it one of the most popular groups at the school. Johnson leads Hampden’s and Maine’s JCLs, organizing trips for students to the NJCL Convention and to Greece/Italy. Johnson took the initiative to create scholarships for students in need, ensuring that no one misses out on a learning opportunity for reasons beyond their control.

“Latin continues to have the largest numbers [at Hampden Academy]—for a language that is no longer in use! People want to take Latin,” Nick Raymond, RSU 22 superintendent, said.

“My son signed up for Latin to do two years of a language and be done. The next thing I knew, he had joined JCL. The next thing I knew, I was sewing togas,” school nurse Barb Parent recounted. “When I said to [my son], ‘Why are you signing up for Latin III?’ He said, ‘Because I can’t not have Mr. Johnson again.’”

Benjamin Johnson’s Latin I class is filled to the brim with dedicated students.

The Hampden Academy Junior Classical League club has won so many trophies that they don’t all fit into the school’s display case!

Other parents shared similar stories about their kids’ experiences with Johnson. One mother testified that her son told her that learning Latin with Johnson was helping him to improve in other classes, like Spanish and English Language Arts. Another mother expressed her gratitude for Johnson’s reliable communication with families. A third said that Johnson’s students not only like him; they respect him.

“Part of what makes Ben so great is that he expresses to the kids a sincere belief that they can do it—and he doesn’t let the bar down,” mother Cindy Isenhour expressed.

With Johnson’s humble disposition, you would never guess that he has made a name for himself on the national and international levels, as well, for his use of technology in the Latin classroom. Johnson runs the LatinTutorial YouTube channel with more than 125,000 subscribers. He has also created digital tools like Latintutorial.com and Hexameter.co that are used by tens of thousands of learners worldwide.

“My daughter came home [from an NJCL Conference] and said, ‘Everybody knows who Mr. Johnson is!’” Cora Swalec, parent of five former Hampden Academy students who all took Johnson’s Latin classes, said. “She was amazed even being from little old Hampden, Maine how famous Ben was.”

Benjamin Johnson is known for integrating modern-day technology into his Latin program.

When observing Johnson lead his students during class—with a cheerful disposition yet persistent encouragement to have them try their best and step outside of their comfort zones—it is clear why he is beloved.

“I don’t really believe in myself sometimes, and I doubt myself. Every year, I have doubted my ability in Latin to succeed, and Mr. Johnson has told me that I can do it. And, I’m still in it!” Coleman Chase said.

“He is like Superman. He does so many things for our school and our community,” Katie Dysart added.

“He speaks to the principle that you should learn to learn and not learn for the grades,” Leif Isenhour noted.

Students in Latin I work diligently to translate and solve a riddle.

Johnson said that no matter the result of the 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year selection process, he is excited to continue the work that he cares so deeply about—keeping the lure of Latin alive in public schools.

“Latin has a problem with elitism, and we need to break that down,” Johnson said.

This article is part of a series profiling the four finalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. Visit the Maine DOE Newsroom throughout the week to learn more about each finalist.