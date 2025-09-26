Marylen Knights: Empowering Communities Through Leadership and Service

LEESBURG, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes Marylen Knights, MSc, MBA, as one of its distinguished honorees for 2025. A dynamic and accomplished professional, Marylen’s career spans business operations, finance, and marketing. She has established a reputation for combining technical expertise with values-driven leadership rooted in compassion, integrity, and faith.Her cross-disciplinary experience includes work in healthcare, accounting, and digital marketing, underscoring her adaptability and resilience in complex and evolving environments. With more than four years of marketing experience, three years in leadership roles, and two years in finance and accounting, Marylen brings a well-rounded and strategic perspective to every initiative. Her expertise encompasses event planning, digital advertising, bookkeeping, data management, and AR/AP processes, as well as the development and execution of high-impact marketing campaigns. Whether streamlining financial reports or building digital platforms, she consistently demonstrates the ability to manage competing priorities with clarity, precision, and purpose.Marylen currently serves as Senior Executive Assistant for the City of Leesburg, Georgia, where she plays a key role in municipal operations and executive support. Her decision to return to her hometown was driven by a dual purpose: to build a meaningful career in public service and to give back to the community that shaped her. With a clear trajectory toward greater leadership, she continues to expand her professional capacity through ongoing education. She holds a Master of Science in Marketing from The University of Alabama, an MBA from Georgia Southwestern State University, and is a certified Notary Public.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Marylen is a dedicated mentor and advocate for the next generation of leaders. She encourages young women entering public service to lead with courage, patience, and unwavering integrity. Acknowledging the challenges of enacting change within established systems, she views resistance not as a roadblock, but as a chance to build trust, articulate a clear vision, and foster collaborative progress.Marylen’s leadership is characterized by transparency, authenticity, and active listening. She understands that people want to feel heard, valued, and respected—and she strives to create those conditions in every interaction. This approach has enabled her to build strong relationships, cultivate trust, and lead with purpose in both her professional and personal life.Her commitment to service extends beyond the workplace. Marylen serves on the Chapter Advisory Board of Kappa Delta Sorority, supporting leadership development and financial stewardship among collegiate women. Her personal journey also reflects a spirit of reconnection and purpose—most notably, reuniting with her childhood crush, now husband, as they build a life together anchored in shared faith and values.From public service to community leadership, Marylen Knights exemplifies the core attributes of an Influential Woman: resilience, authenticity, and a steadfast commitment to creating positive, lasting change. Her story is a testament to the power of faith, service, and leadership guided by integrity—qualities that continue to shape a remarkable career and meaningful legacy.

